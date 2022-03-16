Read news from:
Austria
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 08:39 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election
Prime minister Jean Castex is unveiling his cost-of-living plan today. Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

The man with the plan

Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to unveil his price-hike plan at 4pm. Le plan de résilience économique et sociale (economic and social resilience plan) is in response to the spiralling cost of items including gas, petrol and food sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and consequent sanctions.

Some effects are being felt already – petrol and diesel is now more than €2 a litre in most of France – and more are expected to follow in the weeks to come as the war affects food supplies around Europe.

Castex’s plan, developed at the request of Emmanuel Macron, is aimed to protect French consumers, businesses and farmers from the worst of the economic effects.

Island hopping

Interior minister Gérard Darmanin is off to Corsica today, with instructions to calm the rioting that has gripped the island for over a week now, sparked by the assault in prison of Corsican independence fighter (and convicted murderer) Yvan Colonna.

Denunciation of Russian Ambassador

We hope the Russian Ambassador to France isn’t holding out any hope of staying friends with French MPs – Christophe Castaner, the leader of Macron’s party LREM in the French parliament, has released a blistering letter that he sent to the Embassy, saying: “You are taking another step towards ignominy.”

After the widely-documented bombing of a maternity hospital in Marioupol, Ukraine, the Russian Embassy reportedly send a “press kit” to all French MPs, claiming that the attack was a staged event.

“To target a maternity hospital is to target civilians,” Castaner wrote, denouncing an “abominable” attack and accusing the ambassador of “denying the suffering and death caused by the action of your own army”.

Enfin

The most used word in the French press to describe Macron’s manifesto launch tomorrow is enfin (finally).

Macron is being increasingly criticised by his opponents and the media for not campaigning ‘properly’ for the elections. Some are going further and suggesting that he will lack ‘legitimacy’ if he is voted back in an election that appears to be a foregone conclusion.

This is obviously nonsense – these are full and fair democratic elections and all the other candidates have ample opportunity to try and impress the electorate – but it seems that this may become a theme of French politics.

Podcast

The next episode of The Local’s podcast Talking France is here. In this episode, The Local team plus political commentator John Lichfield and political analyst Jean-Yves Camus discuss the steady rise of the far right, the geographical divide in voting and the Constitutional rules on elections.

 

Macron hoodie

You will recall that we shared in yesterday’s briefing a photo of Emmanuel Macron looking slightly less dapper than usual in jeans and a hoodie.

Well, bizarre as it may seem, that photo made headlines around the globe. We took a look at why ‘man who normally wears a suit is photographed in a hoodie’ sparked such interest.

Candidates trips

Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour will be outlining their policies for small businesses at the PME federation today while Nathalie Arthaud is on a trip to Marseille.

And today is the birthday of government spokesman Gabriel Attal, bon anniversaire Gabriel.

POLITICS

Is France’s Macron really ‘dressing up’ as Ukrainian president Zelensky?

A photo of Emmanuel Macron has been causing a stir in France - and even around the world - but is it really all that it seems?

Published: 15 March 2022 15:29 CET
Is France's Macron really 'dressing up' as Ukrainian president Zelensky?

What is this?

A photo of French president Emmanuel Macron has been doing the rounds and raising eyebrows, even sparking news articles around the globe.

It shows a slightly unshaven Macron wearing a hoodie with a military logo and raising an eyebrow at the photographer.

Er, and why is this news?

It’s an unusual look for the French president, who is very rarely photographed wearing anything other than a well-tailored dark suit and crisp white shirt. 

It’s led to a lot of comment, with many people making the point that Macron appears to be trying to ape the macho, military look of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has become something of an international sex symbol in recent days (although that’s probably the last thing on his mind as he tried to deal with the Russian invasion of his country).

Several British newspapers have written articles on the photo, many European newspapers have covered it and it’s even crossed the Atlantic to the US.

Some writers appreciated Macron’s new look, others accused him of a publicity stunt and trying to ‘piggy back’ the tragedy in Ukraine for electoral reasons.

Was it a publicity stunt?

Sort of. Macron has an official photographer, Soazig de la Moissonière, and during the election campaign she has been releasing 10 photos every day showing life with candidate Macron, on her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ©Soazig de la Moissonnière (@soazigdelamoissonniere)

Most of them are fairly run-of-the-mill and show Macron in a suit shaking hands with other men in suits.

The hoodie photo was taken on Sunday and shows Macron taking part in another round of international phone diplomacy as he continues to work with other world leaders to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

As it’s a Sunday, he’s in casual clothes, looking less groomed that usual – if there is an intended message it’s probably ‘No days off for the leaders of the free world’.

The photo that most media are using is actually a cropped version of this picture (below) showing Macron raising an eyebrow at the photographer as he leaves the Salon Doré (aka his office) in the Elysée Palace.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ©Soazig de la Moissonnière (@soazigdelamoissonniere)

What’s in a sweater?

The suit is very much Macron’s trademark, but those who know him say he’s always been a casual dresser while off duty and has long had a penchant for hoodies. It’s therefore unlikely that he bought this one especially for the photo.

Macron does sometimes don a black polo-neck sweater for official announcements – often when he’s trying to appeal to more left-wing voters by donning the uniform of the French intellectual left – and he’s sometimes photographed on holiday looking more relaxed in chinos and a shirt.

If you’ve ever been curious about the presidential knees, here’s a video of him competing in a charity football match.

