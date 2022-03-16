For members
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MAP: How geography affects how French people vote
There are of course lots of divides between different sectors of the French electorate, but a quick glance at a map shows that there are definitely geographical factors affecting how people vote.
Published: 16 March 2022 13:48 CET
Image: AFP/Interior Ministry
JOHN LICHFIELD
OPINION: France must do more on fuel prices or face rebellion this summer
The French government's aid for drivers hit by soaring fuel prices has so far been limited - John Lichfield argues that they must do more or face a 'yellow vest' style revolt by the summer.
Published: 16 March 2022 11:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments