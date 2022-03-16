Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

France could offer Corsica ‘autonomy’ after weeks of riots

Paris could offer Corsica "autonomy" to calm tensions between the Mediterranean island's fierce independence movement and the French state that have flared this month, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said ahead of a visit on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 10:01 CET
France could offer Corsica 'autonomy' after weeks of riots
France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is visiting Corsica on Wednesday. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

“We are ready to go as far as autonomy. There you go, the word has been said,” Darmanin told regional newspaper Corse Matin.

But he added that “there can be no dialogue while violence is going on. A return to calm is an indispensable condition.”

As France heads into a presidential election next month, violent demonstrations have broken out in Corsica following a savage prison attack on Yvan Colonna, one of a group who assassinated Paris’ top official on the island in 1998.

Prosecutors said some 102 people were injured on Sunday alone, 77 of them police officers, during clashes in Corsica’s second-largest city Bastia.

Corsican nationalists have blamed the French state for the attack on Colonna, regarded by many as a hero of the independence cause.

But Darmanin said the convicted killer had been attacked by a jihadist fellow inmate over “blasphemy” in “a clearly terrorist” act.

“This talk of a crime by the state is excessive, not to say intolerable,” he told Corse Matin.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Nevertheless, the government has already tried to soothe nationalist anger by removing an “especially notable prisoner” status from Colonna and two of his accomplices.

That could allow for their transfer to a prison on Corsica rather than the French mainland, a key nationalist demand for all prisoners they see as “political”.

Darmanin is set to meet elected officials in Corsican capital Ajaccio on Wednesday, including the pro-autonomy president of the regional council, Gilles Simeoni, who expressed hopes for “a real political solution”.

Autonomist and nationalist Corsicans are frustrated that a reform of the island’s status has been on ice since 2018.

“The government’s poor management of the Corsican question has created the extremely tense situation in which we find ourselves,” said Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis, the nationalist president of the regional parliament.

Darmanin will later visit a gendarmes unit in port town Porto-Vecchio, which came under attack by demonstrators Friday.

During the minister’s visit, “we imagine that things will get lively, but we don’t have a clear idea yet,” one police source told AFP.

So far just one demonstration has been planned for outside a local police station.

But France has deployed an additional unit of 60 special riot police to the island as a precaution, the source added.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 08:39 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

The man with the plan

Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to unveil his price-hike plan at 4pm. Le plan de résilience économique et sociale (economic and social resilience plan) is in response to the spiralling cost of items including gas, petrol and food sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and consequent sanctions.

Some effects are being felt already – petrol and diesel is now more than €2 a litre in most of France – and more are expected to follow in the weeks to come as the war affects food supplies around Europe.

Castex’s plan, developed at the request of Emmanuel Macron, is aimed to protect French consumers, businesses and farmers from the worst of the economic effects.

Island hopping

Interior minister Gérard Darmanin is off to Corsica today, with instructions to calm the rioting that has gripped the island for over a week now, sparked by the assault in prison of Corsican independence fighter (and convicted murderer) Yvan Colonna.

Denunciation of Russian Ambassador

We hope the Russian Ambassador to France isn’t holding out any hope of staying friends with French MPs – Christophe Castaner, the leader of Macron’s party LREM in the French parliament, has released a blistering letter that he sent to the Embassy, saying: “You are taking another step towards ignominy.”

After the widely-documented bombing of a maternity hospital in Marioupol, Ukraine, the Russian Embassy reportedly send a “press kit” to all French MPs, claiming that the attack was a staged event.

“To target a maternity hospital is to target civilians,” Castaner wrote, denouncing an “abominable” attack and accusing the ambassador of “denying the suffering and death caused by the action of your own army”.

Enfin

The most used word in the French press to describe Macron’s manifesto launch tomorrow is enfin (finally).

Macron is being increasingly criticised by his opponents and the media for not campaigning ‘properly’ for the elections. Some are going further and suggesting that he will lack ‘legitimacy’ if he is voted back in an election that appears to be a foregone conclusion.

This is obviously nonsense – these are full and fair democratic elections and all the other candidates have ample opportunity to try and impress the electorate – but it seems that this may become a theme of French politics.

Podcast

The next episode of The Local’s podcast Talking France is here. In this episode, The Local team plus political commentator John Lichfield and political analyst Jean-Yves Camus discuss the steady rise of the far right, the geographical divide in voting and the Constitutional rules on elections.

 

Macron hoodie

You will recall that we shared in yesterday’s briefing a photo of Emmanuel Macron looking slightly less dapper than usual in jeans and a hoodie.

Well, bizarre as it may seem, that photo made headlines around the globe. We took a look at why ‘man who normally wears a suit is photographed in a hoodie’ sparked such interest.

Candidates trips

Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour will be outlining their policies for small businesses at the PME federation today while Nathalie Arthaud is on a trip to Marseille.

And today is the birthday of government spokesman Gabriel Attal, bon anniversaire Gabriel.

SHOW COMMENTS