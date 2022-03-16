Read news from:
Benzema sextape appeal set for this summer

The appeal of France and Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape will be heard in June, a judiciary source has said.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:04 CET
Real Madrid's French footballer Karim Benzema. (Photo: Gabriel Bouys / AFP)

Benzema was also fined €75,000. The sentence for the 2015 extortion attempt, which led Benzema to be cast out of the France team for five-and-a-half years, was tougher than prosecutors had requested.

Benzema, 34, was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The court in Versailles outside Paris ruled that he had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his team-mate to submit to the blackmail”.

It added that he had shown “no kindness towards Valbuena”, as he had claimed, “just the opposite” and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player’s discomfort.

Benzema scored twice in a 3-0 win against Real Mallorca in La Liga on Monday to take his career tally to 412 goals, making him the highest-scoring Frenchman in history with two more than Thierry Henry.

He also scored a quickfire hat-trick to help Madrid defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last week.

Rising prices at France’s forecourts sparks jump in fuel thefts

As the price of fuel continues to rise sharply across France, thefts of petrol and diesel from vehicles’ tanks are rising rapidly, authorities have warned.

Published: 11 March 2022 11:52 CET
Gendarmes in Brittany have said that they now receive reports of vehicles being siphoned daily.

“This phenomenon has been on the increase for several weeks. The vehicles most affected are those with large diesel tanks,” officers told France Bleu Breizh Izel.

Thieves also siphoned the tanks of vehicles belonging to the charity Restos du cœur in Perpignan.

MAP Where to find the cheapest fuel in France

“It’s really desperate. Our trucks are all marked with the colours of the Restos du cœur. The thieves knew exactly who they were targeting,” said Beatrice Pansa, president of the Restos du cœur in the Pyrénées-Orientales, to France Bleu Roussillon. 

Fuel prices in France were already on the rise but have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reaching €2 a litre in most areas with prices predicted to rise even higher.

The French government will present next week its plan to protect French businesses and consumers from the economic effects of the war in Ukraine, and the ensuing sanctions against Russia.

READ ALSO How will France protect its economy from the effects of the Ukraine war? 

HGVs at rest areas, business premises where fuel is stored and farms are prime targets, as criminals are able to siphon off 1,000 litres of fuel from larger tanks within a matter of minutes.

Meanwhile, a tanker driver in the Eure was the victim of an attempted robbery by four people who tried to force him to stop his vehicle.

Patrols have been stepped up in towns and cities across the country, while the gendarmerie has 250 security schemes to offer property protection advice to companies and individuals. This free service includes advice on protecting fuel stores.

