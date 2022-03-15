Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Tuesday.

Published: 15 March 2022 09:08 CET
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron arrive for a TV debate on the Ukraine war. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

War footing

Eight of the 12 presidential candidates took part in a TV interview on the subject of the Ukraine war, governed by broadcasting rules that offer time to candidates based on their poll ratings.

It was not a debate, but each candidate was given a minute to outline their profession de foi (profession of faith, or rather what is most important to them).

Emmanuel Macron praised his handling of the varies crises of the past five years, Marine Le Pen called for greater protection from spiralling living costs, Valérie Pécresse said France had been weakened on the international stage, Anne Hidalgo called for solidarity in the face of a threat from a dictator. Eric Zemmour said it was all about immigration, once again referencing the racist conspiracy theory of the ‘great replacement’.

Manifesto time

French candidates often wait until the campaign is underway before unveiling their full manifesto. On Monday we had Pécresse with her Le courage de faire (the courage to do) manifesto and on Thursday we will have Macron’s.

His manifesto launch will be at Docks d’Aubervillers, an event space in converted warehouses in the north Paris suburb. He will answer questions on this programme for “three or four hours” according to his team.

Casual wear

This photo of Macron from his official photographer Soazig de la Moissionnière has been causing a bit of a stir. Taken on Sunday as he engaged in another round of phone diplomacy, it was quite a sartorial change from the president, who is very rarely photographed in anything other than a dark suit and white shirt.

The hoodie-and-stubble combo lead some readers to suggest that he was trying to emulate Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky.

To give some context, we should point out that this was from the Instagram account of his official photographer Soazig de la Moissonnière – check her out here – who since the campaign started has been posting 10 photos a day, showing life on the campaign trail with Macron. Although the suit is very much Macron’s trademark, those who know him say that off duty he is pretty casual and has always been partial to a hoodie.

Fundraising

While her husband has been hitting the phones, Brigitte Macron has been involved in fundraising for the children of Ukraine, earning a warm message of thanks from Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Olena Zelenska (@olenazelenska_official)

Candidates trips

Eric Zemmour is beginning his ‘Tour de France’ of campaign events together with his most high-profile political defector – Marion Maréchal, niece of Marine Le Pen. The association of French mayors has organised an event which Fabien Roussel, Jean Lassalle, Marine Le Pen, Philippe Poutou, Anne Hidalgo, Nathalie Arthaud, Valérie Pécresse, Yannick Jadot, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and Eric Zemmour will all take part in.

POLITICS

PODCAST: Is France going far-right and is Macron panicking about petrol?

As the French presidential election campaign gets underway, join The Local France team and our guest experts including John Lichfield to examine the big questions of the campaign trail - is France moving inexorably towards the far right? What explains the geographical voting divide? And just how rich is Emmanuel Macron?

Published: 15 March 2022 13:30 CET
This week on Talking France, Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, political columnist John Lichfield and political analyst Jean-Yves Camus as we examine the big questions facing France and its voters, ahead of the 2022 presidential election. 

Click HERE to listen to Talking France on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. 

Jean-Yves Camus, an expert on the far right and a political analyst at France’s Institute of International and Strategic Relations, told us: “I have always written that the Front National [Marine Le Pen’s party] is here to stay as a significant political force, but it has no capability of coming to power. 

“But what is new is Eric Zemmour, and if you add Le Pen and Zemmour’s vote together you’re up to 30 percent – that’s huge.”

As the French government moves to announce more help for drivers to deal with spiralling petrol costs, we asked John Lichfield whether the government appeared to be panicking over the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “I think not panicking yet but floundering – it seems to be very difficult for the Finance Ministry to get its head around the issue of tax cuts.”

Also this week, Ben and Emma dissect the latest news for the election campaigns and have a look at the déclarations de patrimonie – the startlingly detailed information that each candidate must reveal about their financial situation. Some candidates are into their overdrafts while one is worth a cool €10 million (and it might not be the one you think).

And we’re looking at some French phrases to help you understand the elections, from crowd-baths to granny-hugging.

We will be releasing new episodes of this podcast every Tuesday. Click HERE to listen to Talking France on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. 

