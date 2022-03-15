Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange

According to Metéo France, a gust of desert sand will affect a large part of France, including Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie, on from late Tuesday.

The orange skies are set to peak on Wednesday, March 16th, continuing into Thursday morning.

The strange weather pattern is expected to be particularly pronounced in some parts of the Pyrenees mountains, where the snow will sport a tinted yellow-orange colour.

Episode de poussières désertiques en vue !

Des concentrations notables vont être transportées par un flux de sud et parcourir la France ces prochains jours.

🎥Contenu total en aérosols désertiques, prévision modèle régional #MOCAGE @meteofrance du 14-17 mars 2022

1/3 pic.twitter.com/VceZ6VOQ5L — Vincent Guidard (@vincentguidard) March 14, 2022

🟤 Le #sable du #Sahara est déjà visible dans plusieurs régions françaises. En ce matin du 15 mars 2022, le ciel de #Mâcon ou encore de #Lyon prend une teinte ocre inhabituelle ! (webcam @skaping& Radisson Blu) pic.twitter.com/ipp7yv0Huy — Guillaume Séchet (@Meteovilles) March 15, 2022

The phenomenon, which occurred several times last year, is known to produce especially spectacular sunsets.

This time, combined with expected rainfall, the sand is likely to accumulate, dropping even more orange dust on our vehicles and mopeds.

Storms in the Sahara create large gusts of wind, which lift the sand into the air.

If this occurs at the same time as a conflict between pressure systems, meaning there is hotter air in the skies and colder air on the ground, small particles of sand can become suspended and carried away, across the Mediterranean to France and Spain.

Though not necessarily dangerous for your health, it may be wise to take care (potentially wearing a mask) these next few days if you suffer from respiratory complications.