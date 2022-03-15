Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange

The skies above south west France are forecast to turn orange on Wednesday, due to a particular weather phenomenon caused by red sand from the Sahara blowing in.

Published: 15 March 2022 15:53 CET
Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange
Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

According to Metéo France, a gust of desert sand will affect a large part of France, including Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie, on from late Tuesday.

The orange skies are set to peak on Wednesday, March 16th, continuing into Thursday morning.

The strange weather pattern is expected to be particularly pronounced in some parts of the Pyrenees mountains, where the snow will sport a tinted yellow-orange colour. 

The phenomenon, which occurred several times last year, is known to produce especially spectacular sunsets.

This time, combined with expected rainfall, the sand is likely to accumulate, dropping even more orange dust on our vehicles and mopeds.

Storms in the Sahara create large gusts of wind, which lift the sand into the air.

If this occurs at the same time as a conflict between pressure systems, meaning there is hotter air in the skies and colder air on the ground, small particles of sand can become suspended and carried away, across the Mediterranean to France and Spain.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Though not necessarily dangerous for your health, it may be wise to take care (potentially wearing a mask) these next few days if you suffer from respiratory complications. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Emergency aid for northern France after storms Eunice and Franklin

France is to unlock a special emergency relief fund to help victims of storms Eunice and Franklin, which battered northern areas of the country in recent days.

Published: 23 February 2022 10:27 CET
Emergency aid for northern France after storms Eunice and Franklin

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced: “At the request of the President and in order to express national solidarity with the victims of storms Eunice and Franklin, we are committing funds from the fonds de secours d’extrême urgence to the areas affected, on a one-off basis.”

This fund is “intended for individuals and families placed in a situation of great difficulty”, the release specified, and “will allow people in need following the passage of storms to obtain basic necessities, in addition to the assistance provided by local authorities”.

The départements of Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Seine-Maritime and Manche were in the path of both devastating storms, which passed within 48 hours of each other.

Storm Eunice seriously injured at least six people, crippled transport and caused damage to numerous buildings, including schools, while a couple in their seventies were washed away by waves when Storm Franklin lashed the north of the country.

A state of catastrophe naturelle has already been declared, as is required in order to unlock the emergency relief fund, and further aid may be mobilised “depending on the nature of the damage observed and the phenomena that caused them”, Darminin added.

The formal designation of catastrophe naturelle also means that people affected can benefit from an accelerated process when making insurance claims.

READ ALSO What does it mean when France declares a catastrophe naturelle?

SHOW COMMENTS