Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROTESTS

Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured

Sunday protests saw 67 people injured on the French island of Corsica, in a display of public anger over the assault of a nationalist prisoner by a fellow inmate.

Published: 14 March 2022 11:15 CET
Rioters in Corsica clash with police over the treatment of nationalist prisoner.
Rioters in Corsica clash with police after a nationalist prisoner was assaulted in prison. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

The French government called for calm on Monday after fierce clashes left dozens of demonstrators and police injured on the island of Corsica, where anger over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure has reached boiling point.

Police reported 67 people injured during protests on Sunday, including 44 police, following scenes that onlookers described as akin to urban guerilla war.

Yvan Colonna, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of Corsica’s top regional official, Claude Erignac, has been in a coma since being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, a convicted jihadist.

The incident has stoked anger on the island, where some still see Colonna — who was arrested only in 2003 after a five-year manhunt that eventually found him living as a shepherd in the Corsican mountains — as a hero in a fight for independence.

Demonstrations and riots have been ongoing since the prison attack, which protesters blame on the French government.

“French government murderers”, read placards at Sunday’s demonstrations, which brought an estimated between 7,000 and 10,000 people into the streets.

Colonna was jailed in the south of France. The authorities have long rejected his demand to be transferred to Corsica, saying his offence made him a special status detainee.

In a bid to ease tensions, Prime Minister Jean Castex last week removed this status. He also said he would allow the transfer of two other convicted members of the hit team that killed Erignac to Corsica but the move failed to placate their supporters.

Up to 300 masked young demonstrators used Molotov cocktails and rocks against police, who in turn deployed teargas and water cannon in the clashes that broke out in the afternoon and lasted late into the evening.

Prosecutor Arnaud Viornery told AFP that police had told the local population to remain indoors in the town of Bastia, where protesters set the tax office on fire with firebombs.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Anger and indignation

Corsica, one of the Mediterranean’s largest islands, has been French since the 18th Century.

It is known as the “Island of Beauty” because of its unspoiled coastlines, spectacular beaches and mild climate, which have made it popular with tourists, who are the island’s main source of income.

But there have also been constant tensions between independence-seeking nationalists and the central government, involving assassinations of officials sent by Paris, as well as frequent murders between the island’s rival political factions.

“There is an expression of anger and indignation,” Gilles Simeoni, Colonna’s former lawyer and a pro-independence politician, said on Sunday.

“The entire Corsican people has been mobilised to protest against injustice and in favour of truth and a real political solution,” he said.

One demonstrator at Sunday’s protest, Antoine Negretti, said, “Any violence will be the fault of the French government.”

Seven years of negotiations had yielded no result, the 29-year-old said.

“But things have changed thanks to seven days of violence. Violence is necessary,” he said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he will travel to Corsica on Wednesday for a two-day visit, seeking to “open a cycle of discussions” with all political forces on the island.

He condemned the recent violence and called “for an immediate return to calm”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands march for the climate in France

Tens of thousands of people protested across France Saturday to call for more attention to the climate crisis in the run-up to presidential polls next month.

Published: 13 March 2022 10:20 CET
IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands march for the climate in France

“Look up,” read one message in giant orange letters demonstrators held up in Paris, urging politicians to make protecting the planet a priority.

Protesters hold placards during a “Look up” march in Paris on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

The sign was a nod to Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up”, in which astronomers who discover a comet will wipe out the earth try in vain to get politicians to take the threat seriously.

“When are we going to talk about it?” read another sign.

“When are we going to talk about it?” (On en parle quand?) read several of the placards at the Paris “Look Up” protest on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
 
 
The climate crisis took up only 1.5 percent of talking points in media coverage of the election campaign from February 28th to March 6th, a recent survey by climate justice NGOs has found.

Protests took place around the country, with some 32,000 people taking part in Paris, where this photo was taken. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Organisers said 80,000 protesters took part across the country, including 32,000 people in Paris. The interior ministry however said just around 40,000 demonstrated, of whom 11,000 in the capital.

People turned out in force for a “Look up” march in Toulouse on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by FRED SCHEIBER / AFP)

In the northern city of Lille, Lydie Lampin Bernand described the climate crisis as “worse than critical.

“I’m only 34 years old, and even I’ve seen the planet slapped in the face with a shovel,” she said.

“We have to protect the land we’ll leave to our children,” she added, but politicians had not so far shown they were up to tackling the challenge.

READ ALSO: FACT CHECK: How committed is France to tackling environmental issues?

SHOW COMMENTS