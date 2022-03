Why do I need to know donner une tarte?

To avoid a potentially painful misunderstanding.

What does it mean?

Donner une tarte, pronounced don-ay oon tart, literally means to give someone a tart. A lovely gesture, and at the weekends French patisseries have long queues of people waiting to buy a large tart or cake to bring to a lunch or dinner.

But this phrase has a very different meaning – to give someone a punch or a slap.

Je vais te donner une tarte – I am going to give you a slap

Elle m’a donne une grosse tarte – She gave me a big slap

In some contexts, such as a bakery, this expression has the potential to cause a lot of confusion. If in doubt about whether you are going to be given a delicious tart or a slap in the face, try to read the body language and tone of voice of the person speaking.

Some people in France believe that if you bring a tarte aux fraises (strawberry tart) to a dinner party, it is a sign that you are into swinging and ready for things to get steamy – although this is almost certainly an urban myth.

Other tart-related expressions

Tarte can also be used as an adjective to describe something that is simple, easy or stupid.

C’était de la tarte – It was easy

C’est un film tarte – It is a stupid film

Quelle tarte – What an idiot