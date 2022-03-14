Read news from:
France sees spike in Covid cases as restrictions ease

Monday marks a major relaxation of Covid rules in France - but case numbers appear to be rising again.

Published: 14 March 2022 12:51 CET
Falling intensive care unit capacity has allowed the French government to loosen Covid rules, even as case numbers increase. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Covid case numbers are picking up in France, just as the country relaxes its pandemic restrictions.

The latest official data dates to Thursday, March 10th, when the seven-day case average reached 60,323 – a 16.5 percent rise compared to the week before. The incidence rate is rising among all age groups. 

“Covid is not falling, it is even increasing,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran last week, warning of a “rebound” of the pandemic. 

A sub-variant of Omicron, known as BA2, is thought to be behind the increase in cases. 

In an interview with Le Parisien, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that this strain was “more transmissible than the initial Omicron, but does not seem more dangerous.”

Covid case numbers in France are still a long way off the peak of the fifth wave, but have seen an uptick over the past weeks. (Source: Covid Tracker)

The pick-up in case numbers comes as France relaxes a number of pandemic restrictions, including the suspension of the vaccine pass and the scrapping of mask rules. 

READ MORE How has France relaxed its Covid rules?

Some feel that the loosening of the rules is too soon. 

“All of this feels too soon to me,” tweeted one of our readers.

“I reckon we’ll be back wearing masks before Easter,” replied another. 

The good news is that for now at least, admission into intensive care units due to Covid-19 is still falling after reaching unprecedented highs in mid-January during the fifth wave. 

While Véran noted that this was an encouraging sign, he said that it was vital that health authorities remain “extremely vigilant.” 

The 7-day average of daily admissions into intensive care units with Covid stood at 103 on Thursday - a 12 percent decline on the week before.

The 7-day average of daily admissions into French intensive care units with Covid stood at 103 on Thursday – a 12 percent decline on the week before. (Source: CovidTracker)

The lifting of restrictions has gone ahead as scheduled because intensive care unit capacity, which currently stands at 37 percent, is within the target limits set by the government. 

“The improvement in hospitals and our high vaccine coverage lead us to carry on with the lifting of measures,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday. 

He called on the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions to continue wearing masks in busy indoor spaces. 

France is not alone in experiencing such an uptick, with neighbouring countries like Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the UK all seeing mini-spikes of their own. 

TRAVEL NEWS

Why France’s Covid-rule change is good news for Americans

The latest change to France's Covid rules means the end of two major problems that had led many Americans to cancel or postpone trips to France. Here's why the changes are good news for people travelling from the USA.

Published: 9 March 2022 13:05 CET
Updated: 12 March 2022 07:16 CET
France’s rules around vaccine passes and booster shots have created problems for Americans, to the point that the US Embassy in France issued a formal warning against booking trips before carefully checking all the rules.

There essentially have been two problems for visitors who were vaccinated in the USA.

The first is that US vaccination certificates do not carry EU-compatible QR codes, so all new arrivals had to head to a participating pharmacy in order to obtain a code that would allow them to use the vaccine pass.

The pass is currently required for a wide range of venues, including long-distance trains, so this was a particular problem for people who had booked a flight and then a connecting train to take them to their final destination.

Once in France, the pass is required for a wide range of venues including restaurants, cafés and tourist sites, so holidaying without one isn’t really an option.

The second concerns booster shots.

A Covid vaccination booster shot isn’t required to enter France, but it is necessary in order to get a vaccine pass, and French rules stipulate that if more than four months has passed since your second dose, you need a booster.

The problem is that many US States do not offer a booster shot until six months after the second dose, leaving many Americans unable to fulfil the criteria to get a French vaccine pass.

In desperation, many readers even contacted us to ask if they could become ‘vaccine tourists’ and get their booster shot in France.

Others simply cancelled or postponed their trip.

But there’s good news – from Monday, March 14th the vaccine pass is no longer required to access any venues in France.

A health pass – which can include a negative Covid test – will remain required for medical establishments and nursing homes.

Mask requirements are also relaxed on March 14th – find all the new rules HERE.

Travel rules, however, do not change.

The USA is on France’s orange list, which means that fully vaccinated people can come for any reason and do not need a Covid test in order to enter France.

But unvaccinated people can only travel if their journey is essential – you can find the full list of accepted reasons HERE but it does not include holidays, family visits or visits to second homes.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA

