France moves USA onto its ‘green list’ for travel

France has since the summer of 2021 operated a ‘traffic light’ system of Covid-related travel rules, with restrictions varying depending on the classification.

In recent weeks it has been expanding its ‘green list’ of countries, with the lightest restrictions – 29 countries were added at the start of March and now another 23 countries are added to the green list, including the USA, Tunisia and Brazil.

The UK and Australia remain on the orange list.

The key difference for green list countries is that all travellers can come for any reason – including holidays, family visits and visits to second-homes.

For countries on the orange list, fully vaccinated travellers can come for any reason, but unvaccinated travellers can only enter France if their trip is essential.

All EU and Schengen zone countries are on the green list, together with the USA, Canada, New Zealand, India, most of South America and the majority of African countries.

Remaining on the orange list are the UK, Australia and Russia.

There are currently no countries on the red list.

Green list rules

Fully vaccinated – can travel for any reason and do not need to show a Covid test at the border.

Unvaccinated – can travel for any reason but need to show a Covid test at the border. This must be either a PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 48 hours. A certificate of recent recovery from Covid can also be used – full details here.

Orange list rules

Fully vaccinated – can travel for any reason and do not need to show a Covid test at the border

Unvaccinated – can only travel for essential reasons. This includes French nationals or residents returning home or essential work-related travel but does not cover holidays, family visits or visits from second-home owners. Find the full list here. Those who do qualify for travel must show a negative Covid test – either PCR or antigen – taken within 48 hours.

What counts as ‘fully vaccinated’

France counts as fully vaccinated people who are vaccinated with an EMA approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca (including Covidshield) and who have waited seven days after their second dose, or 28 days after the single dose in the case of Janssen.

A booster shot is not required to enter the country.

In France

Once in France, a vaccine pass is no longer required since the latest rule change on March 14th.

Masks are no longer compulsory in most indoor public spaces, but are required on all public transport (including taxis and VTC like Uber) and in all public transport spaces such as stations and airports. Find the full rules HERE.