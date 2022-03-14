Read news from:
Austria
France moves USA onto its ‘green list’ for travel

France has again expanded its 'green list' of countries with the lowest level of travel restrictions, adding 23 new countries including the USA.

Published: 14 March 2022 09:51 CET
Photo by Ian LANGSDON / EPA POOL / AFP

France has since the summer of 2021 operated a ‘traffic light’ system of Covid-related travel rules, with restrictions varying depending on the classification.

In recent weeks it has been expanding its ‘green list’ of countries, with the lightest restrictions – 29 countries were added at the start of March and now another 23 countries are added to the green list, including the USA, Tunisia and Brazil.

The UK and Australia remain on the orange list.

The key difference for green list countries is that all travellers can come for any reason – including holidays, family visits and visits to second-homes.

For countries on the orange list, fully vaccinated travellers can come for any reason, but unvaccinated travellers can only enter France if their trip is essential. 

READ ALSO Why France’s vaccine pass rule-change is good news for Americans

Map: Interior Ministry

All EU and Schengen zone countries are on the green list, together with the USA, Canada, New Zealand, India, most of South America and the majority of African countries.

Remaining on the orange list are the UK, Australia and Russia.

There are currently no countries on the red list. Find the full list here.

Green list rules

Fully vaccinated – can travel for any reason and do not need to show a Covid test at the border.

Unvaccinated – can travel for any reason but need to show a Covid test at the border. This must be either a PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 48 hours. A certificate of recent recovery from Covid can also be used – full details here.

Orange list rules

Fully vaccinated – can travel for any reason and do not need to show a Covid test at the border

Unvaccinated – can only travel for essential reasons. This includes French nationals or residents returning home or essential work-related travel but does not cover holidays, family visits or visits from second-home owners. Find the full list here. Those who do qualify for travel must show a negative Covid test – either PCR or antigen – taken within 48 hours.

READ ALSO Can I use a Lateral Flow Test for travel to France?

What counts as ‘fully vaccinated’

France counts as fully vaccinated people who are vaccinated with an EMA approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca (including Covidshield) and who have waited seven days after their second dose, or 28 days after the single dose in the case of Janssen.

A booster shot is not required to enter the country.

In France

Once in France, a vaccine pass is no longer required since the latest rule change on March 14th.

Masks are no longer compulsory in most indoor public spaces, but are required on all public transport (including taxis and VTC like Uber) and in all public transport spaces such as stations and airports. Find the full rules HERE.

For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Why France’s Covid-rule change is good news for Americans

The latest change to France's Covid rules means the end of two major problems that had led many Americans to cancel or postpone trips to France. Here's why the changes are good news for people travelling from the USA.

Published: 9 March 2022 13:05 CET
Updated: 12 March 2022 07:16 CET
Why France's Covid-rule change is good news for Americans

France’s rules around vaccine passes and booster shots have created problems for Americans, to the point that the US Embassy in France issued a formal warning against booking trips before carefully checking all the rules.

There essentially have been two problems for visitors who were vaccinated in the USA.

The first is that US vaccination certificates do not carry EU-compatible QR codes, so all new arrivals had to head to a participating pharmacy in order to obtain a code that would allow them to use the vaccine pass.

The pass is currently required for a wide range of venues, including long-distance trains, so this was a particular problem for people who had booked a flight and then a connecting train to take them to their final destination.

Once in France, the pass is required for a wide range of venues including restaurants, cafés and tourist sites, so holidaying without one isn’t really an option.

The second concerns booster shots.

A Covid vaccination booster shot isn’t required to enter France, but it is necessary in order to get a vaccine pass, and French rules stipulate that if more than four months has passed since your second dose, you need a booster.

The problem is that many US States do not offer a booster shot until six months after the second dose, leaving many Americans unable to fulfil the criteria to get a French vaccine pass.

In desperation, many readers even contacted us to ask if they could become ‘vaccine tourists’ and get their booster shot in France.

Others simply cancelled or postponed their trip.

But there’s good news – from Monday, March 14th the vaccine pass is no longer required to access any venues in France.

A health pass – which can include a negative Covid test – will remain required for medical establishments and nursing homes.

Mask requirements are also relaxed on March 14th – find all the new rules HERE.

Travel rules, however, do not change.

The USA is on France’s orange list, which means that fully vaccinated people can come for any reason and do not need a Covid test in order to enter France.

But unvaccinated people can only travel if their journey is essential – you can find the full list of accepted reasons HERE but it does not include holidays, family visits or visits to second homes.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA

