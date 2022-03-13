Read news from:
UKRAINE

Thousands gather in Florence and Paris to show support for Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing via videolink.

Published: 13 March 2022 11:17 CET
People watch a giant screen (not in picture) displaying an image of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking through a video link in Florence. 
The square outside the Santa Croce basilica became a sea of rainbow peace flags peppered with blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s national flag.

In an address shown on a big screen, Zelensky told the crowd his country was under bombardment “24 hours a day”, targeting schools, hospitals and residential areas, “even churches, even squares like yours”.

According to an Italian translation, he said 79 children had been killed in the conflict so far, saying Europe must “not forget”.

A Ukrainian woman takes part in a peace rally for Ukraine on March 12th, 2022 in Florence. Similar rallies took place simultaneously in several European cities to demand a ceasefire in Ukraine and an end to the war. (Photo by Carlo BRESSAN / AFP)

The demonstration was organised by Florence mayor Dario Nardella, also president of the Eurocities network of more than 200 cities across 38 countries.

In France, meanwhile, nearly 10,000 people demonstrated in cities across France to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Protesters deploy a giant Ukrainian national flag and hold placards during a support demonstration in Paris on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Around a thousand gathered in Paris to denounce the Russian invasion, many carrying blue and yellow badges, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Some carried placards calling for a boycott of Russian oil and gas.

Last weekend, more than 40,000 people turned out across France, including 16,000 in Paris.

Across France, people also came out in force to call for more attention to the climate crisis in the run-up to presidential polls next month.

UKRAINE

France earmarks 1 mn euros for Ukrainian artists

France said Saturday it had set aside one million euros ($1 million) for Ukrainian artists fleeing war in their country after Russia invaded as part of a fund also open to "Russian dissidents".

Published: 13 March 2022 09:48 CET
Under the scheme, artists who qualified and their families would be offered three-month residencies, the culture ministry said in a statement.

The fund would also in part cover grants for research or performances.

France’s Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot this week said France would help Russian artists “forced into exile”.

She also said rallies by Russian cultural institutions or artists backing Russian President Vladimir Putin had been cancelled or postponed.

Nearly 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine in a little over two weeks since the invasion, the United Nations says.

Of those, France says it has welcomed 10,000 Ukrainian refugees.

