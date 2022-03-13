Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Pensions to Eurovision: 6 essential articles for life in France

Pension reform is back on the political agenda, and why new travel rules are good for American visitors ... Plus, is buying a project property in France worth it?

Published: 13 March 2022 06:18 CET
Pensions to Eurovision: 6 essential articles for life in France
Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or in one of those increasingly hard-to-find areas of France without phone signals, you’ll be hard-put not to have heard there’s a Presidential election looming.

All the candidates are busy campaigning, but the biggest political news was, actually, quite unsurprising. If he’s re-elected for a second five-year term, current Elysée tenant Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age in France, as he resurrects his blockbuster pension reform plans that were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read all about it here.

Macron plans to raise French retirement age to 65

Speaking of retirement – whatever your age at the time – the hope for many is that their pensions will guarantee a long and happy life in France.

But those planning a golden autumn here having worked elsewhere could find themselves on the wrong end of poor pensions advice – with little legal recourse. Here’s what you need to know to avoid the worst when you’re trying to live your best life.

Ask the expert: How to avoid pension scams when you retire to France

That was the bad news. Here’s something a little more inspiring.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Buying and renovating a doer-upper in France is fraught with administrative and financial problems, but it’s totally worth it, say six people who’ve done it – some of them more than once… So, they should know.

Hard work but totally worth it: 6 successful French property renovations

One of those great French property renovators was an American who – because of travel regulations due to Covid-19 – was unable to visit the place they had bought just before the pandemic hit.

Now, however, the situation is improving. Here’s the latest travel rules news for anyone wanting to head from the US to France – or vice versa.

Why France’s Covid-rule change is good news for Americans

One of the great joys of living in France is the remarkable cafe culture. In fact, it may be apocryphal but it’s fitting as we live through a period of soaring energy prices, it is said that the French flocked to cafes after World War II to save on the cost of heating their homes.

But one question is should you tip your server? And if so, how much? We have the lowdown…

How much should you tip your server in France?

And finally… Eurovision. Europe’s annual festival of song and kitsch is in Turin a couple of weeks after France’s Presidential elections. 

There’s something slightly unusual about France’s entry this year. It’s not in French. Or English – that other staple language of Eurovision entries. It’s in Breton. We have the video here, and a few facts you can impress fellow song contest fanatics at your Eurovision party…

France’s languages: 5 things to know about Breton

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

France doubles aid to help households get faster internet

State aid for households in France who do not have access to a good internet connection will double to between €300 and €600 depending on income, from next month.

Published: 11 March 2022 17:07 CET
France doubles aid to help households get faster internet

The Digital Cohesion of Territories scheme has allowed eligible individuals and businesses in areas not covered by fibre internet and where the ADSL network is considered insufficient to benefit from a financial boost of up to €150 since 2019. 

But, in February, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the additional help for those left behind in the push towards high-speed internet to cover part of the cost of buying and installing wireless solutions, such as 4G or 5G connections.

The new subsidies will take effect from April 1st and will be available to qualifying households in the 28,000 areas of France where internet speeds are considered to be too slow.

By accessing the Agence nationale de la cohésion des territoires website here, householders will be able to find out the contact details of operators of wireless, satellite or closed-loop internet services are available in their département.

It is up to the householder to then contact the service providers and make the necessary arrangements. Any subsidies will be arranged at this time in consultation with the service provider.

SHOW COMMENTS