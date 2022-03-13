Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands march for the climate in France

Tens of thousands of people protested across France Saturday to call for more attention to the climate crisis in the run-up to presidential polls next month.

Published: 13 March 2022 10:20 CET
People take part in a climate protest march in Toulouse
People take part in a "Look up" march, to call on the presidential candidates to take into account the climate emergency, which protesters say is largely absent from the election campaign in Toulouse on March 12th 2022.  (Photo by FRED SCHEIBER / AFP)

“Look up,” read one message in giant orange letters demonstrators held up in Paris, urging politicians to make protecting the planet a priority.

Protesters hold placards during a “Look up” march in Paris on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

The sign was a nod to Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up”, in which astronomers who discover a comet will wipe out the earth try in vain to get politicians to take the threat seriously.

“When are we going to talk about it?” read another sign.

“When are we going to talk about it?” (On en parle quand?) read several of the placards at the Paris “Look Up” protest on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

 
The climate crisis took up only 1.5 percent of talking points in media coverage of the election campaign from February 28th to March 6th, a recent survey by climate justice NGOs has found.

Protests took place around the country, with some 32,000 people taking part in Paris, where this photo was taken. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Organisers said 80,000 protesters took part across the country, including 32,000 people in Paris. The interior ministry however said just around 40,000 demonstrated, of whom 11,000 in the capital.

People turned out in force for a “Look up” march in Toulouse on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by FRED SCHEIBER / AFP)

In the northern city of Lille, Lydie Lampin Bernand described the climate crisis as “worse than critical.

“I’m only 34 years old, and even I’ve seen the planet slapped in the face with a shovel,” she said.

“We have to protect the land we’ll leave to our children,” she added, but politicians had not so far shown they were up to tackling the challenge.

READ ALSO: FACT CHECK: How committed is France to tackling environmental issues?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Thousands to march in climate protests across France on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to join 130 demonstrations across France on Saturday in an effort to pressure the country’s presidential election candidates to put climate change at the top of the political agenda.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:43 CET
Thousands to march in climate protests across France on Saturday

“Two months before the presidential election, the climate and social emergency has been passed over in silence by the candidates and the media,” the Together for the Climate group said in a statement.

“While our lives are at stake, they prefer to close their eyes. We can act. We must remind them of the order of priorities and make 2022 the year when France has finally taken the path of a fair and sustainable future for all. We won’t wait another five years.”

According to the Climate Action Network, climate change today is a “capital issue” for 94 percent of French people polled in a recent IPSOS survey, with 47 percent saying it should be a priority. 

Marches are planned in France’s major cities on Saturday, March 12th – Paris’ will start at 2pm at Place de la Nation, while key protests are set to take place in Nice, Toulouse, Marseille, Nantes, Strasbourg and Lyon. 

The Climate Action Network has produced an interactive map showing where the marches are taking place – and their start times. Most marches are due to begin at 2pm.

Image: Climate Action Network France

The motto for this year’s march is Look Up, adapted from the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, which – MarchClimat said on its website – “draw an obvious and chilling parallel with climate change and its catastrophic consequences on our lives”.

The group added: “the climate emergency is now undeniable; but instead of looking the truth in the face and taking their responsibilities, political leaders and multinational corporations are looking away or even sabotaging any hope for a just and sustainable future.”

SHOW COMMENTS