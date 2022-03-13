Read news from:
France earmarks 1 mn euros for Ukrainian artists

France said Saturday it had set aside one million euros ($1 million) for Ukrainian artists fleeing war in their country after Russia invaded as part of a fund also open to "Russian dissidents".

Published: 13 March 2022 09:48 CET
A protester holds a Ukrainian flag in Strasbourg
A protester holds a Ukrainian flag during a rally to support Ukraine in Strasbourg, eastern France, on March 12th, 2022, on the 17th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Under the scheme, artists who qualified and their families would be offered three-month residencies, the culture ministry said in a statement.

The fund would also in part cover grants for research or performances.

France’s Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot this week said France would help Russian artists “forced into exile”.

She also said rallies by Russian cultural institutions or artists backing Russian President Vladimir Putin had been cancelled or postponed.

Nearly 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine in a little over two weeks since the invasion, the United Nations says.

Of those, France says it has welcomed 10,000 Ukrainian refugees.

 France’s Macron and Germany’s Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France

France and Germany urged Russia's Vladimir Putin Saturday to end the deadly days-long siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the French presidency said after three-way talks.

Published: 12 March 2022 13:40 CET
Updated: 12 March 2022 17:11 CET
“The situation is very difficult and humanly intolerable” in Mariupol, a source in the Elysee presidential palace said, after what it termed a “very frank and difficult discussion” with the Russian leader.

“The only decision President Putin must take is to lift the siege.”

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office also accused Putin of “lies” for alleging that Ukrainian forces had committed human rights abuses by using civilians as human shields.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier slammed what he said was the “flagrant violation” of international humanitarian law by Ukraine’s forces as he held phone talks with the leaders
of France and Germany, the Kremlin said.

The 75-minute three-way phone call with Macron, the Russian leader and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz focussed on France and Germany’s call for an immediate ceasefire and steps towards a diplomatic solution, sources in the French and German leaders’ offices said.

Macron told Putin “the Russian army’s abuses must cease”, the source said, warning that its actions could qualify as war crimes.

They said the two leaders spoke separately before the call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who asked them to call on Putin to halt the fighting.

Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and bombarding several other cities. The offensive has driven millions of Ukrainians from their homes.

Zelensky also asked the leaders to help secure the release of the mayor of the city of Melitpol, who he said has been abducted by Russian forces.

“We are putting on maximum pressure and we will not let up,” the French presidency said.

Macron demanded “very strongly that the conflict cease as quickly as possible in order to avoid the worst, including (Russia) resorting to illicit weapons or destroying cities”, it added.

US President Joe Biden on Friday vowed that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Macron has taken a leading role in trying to engage with Putin over Russia’s offensive.

The Elysee says he has had nine conversations with the Russian leader since meeting him at the Kremlin on February 7th. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

