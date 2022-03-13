Read news from:
France announces fuel rebate to help drivers cope with soaring prices

The French government has announced a package worth 2.0 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to help consumers struggling with soaring fuel prices, with the cost of filling up set to be cut by 15 cents at the pump.

Published: 13 March 2022 11:04 CET
A motorist fills a car at a petrol station in Caen, France
A motorist fills a car at a petrol station in Caen, northwestern France. A discount at the pump of 15 cents per litre will apply from April 1st to cushion the surge in fuel prices, French Prime Minister announced on March 12th, 2022. Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced late Saturday that petrol and diesel prices would be reduced by 15 cents per litre from April 1st for four months.

The bill will be slashed by this amount when vehicle owners pay, with the state then reimbursing petrol station owners for the difference.

“That means every time you fill up for 60 euros, you save around nine euros,” Castex said in an interview with Le Parisien.

With petrol prices now topping two euros per litre at the pump in some areas, the government has come under pressure to reduce the impact on households.

It has also been under pressure to cut fuel taxes ahead of presidential elections next month, with more than half of prices at the pump made up of taxation.

Underlying petrol and diesel costs are linked to global oil markets which have risen by around 30 percent since the start of the year due to strong global demand and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last October, the government of President Emmanuel Macron announced a cap on gas and electricity prices until the end of 2022 and handed out cheques to poor households to help them with their domestic energy bills.

Eight out of 10 French households have a vehicle, according to official statistics.

Polls suggest Macron is the frontrunner in elections on April 10th and 24th.

ENVIRONMENT

Thousands to march in climate protests across France on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to join 130 demonstrations across France on Saturday in an effort to pressure the country’s presidential election candidates to put climate change at the top of the political agenda.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:43 CET
“Two months before the presidential election, the climate and social emergency has been passed over in silence by the candidates and the media,” the Together for the Climate group said in a statement.

“While our lives are at stake, they prefer to close their eyes. We can act. We must remind them of the order of priorities and make 2022 the year when France has finally taken the path of a fair and sustainable future for all. We won’t wait another five years.”

According to the Climate Action Network, climate change today is a “capital issue” for 94 percent of French people polled in a recent IPSOS survey, with 47 percent saying it should be a priority. 

Marches are planned in France’s major cities on Saturday, March 12th – Paris’ will start at 2pm at Place de la Nation, while key protests are set to take place in Nice, Toulouse, Marseille, Nantes, Strasbourg and Lyon. 

The Climate Action Network has produced an interactive map showing where the marches are taking place – and their start times. Most marches are due to begin at 2pm.

Image: Climate Action Network France

The motto for this year’s march is Look Up, adapted from the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, which – MarchClimat said on its website – “draw an obvious and chilling parallel with climate change and its catastrophic consequences on our lives”.

The group added: “the climate emergency is now undeniable; but instead of looking the truth in the face and taking their responsibilities, political leaders and multinational corporations are looking away or even sabotaging any hope for a just and sustainable future.”

