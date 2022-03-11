Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Friday.

Published: 11 March 2022 08:53 CET
Emmanuel Macron straightens his tie before greeting EU leaders at Versailles. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Day 2 in Versailles

Today marks the second day of the summit of EU leaders at Versailles. As well as the serious political discussion, Versailles also offers plenty of opportunity for pomp and circumstance, like these chaps in their fetching jodhpurs.

The leaders had dinner together on Thursday night, and Emmanuel Macron also had a private meeting with Italian leader Mario Draghi, his main ally in his quest for greater EU economic integration.

Pensions

It was made as a seemingly throwaway remark, but Macron’s announcement that he intends to raise the pension age to 65 has sparked string opposition from the other candidates, as well as many unions.

Macron’s first attempt at pension reform in 2019 – which did not include raising the pension age – sparked the largest transport strikes seen in France since 1968. Judging by the initial reaction to his plan to raise the pension age from 62 to 65, it doesn’t seem that his second attempt will be any smoother.

Head-to-head

‘Pugilistic’ was the word used by many French media to describe the TV debate of Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour. The pair, competing for voters on the right, are currently neck-and-neck at third place in the polls.

Centre-right candidate Pécresse appears to have shifted further to the right since the start of her campaign, controversially referencing the ‘great replacement’ – a racist conspiracy theory – in her first big campaign speech. Nevertheless Zemmour attacked her as a “technocrat with double standards” while she pointed to his enthusiastic support of Vladimir Putin.

There are more of these one-on-one candidate debates planned if you have lots of time (the Pécresse Zemmour one came in at 1 hour 30 minutes) but Macron has already ruled out taking part in a debate with all 12 candidates, saying he will only take part in a two-person second round debate.

Buy an NFT

Since this is a 2022 election campaign you can now buy NFTs of all the candidates, here’s Anne Hidalgo’s frankly rather terrifying one . . 

We don’t actually know exactly what NFTs are or why everyone is talking about them – we were hoping that they would stop being a thing before we had to learn what they are – but you can find the NFTs of all 12 of the candidates here.

Candidates trips

While Macron is busy at Versailles, many of the candidates are leaving Paris on Friday, Anne Hidalgo is in Rennes, Yannick Jadot is in Bordeaux, Eric Zemmour is in Agen and Valérie Pécresse is going to Corrèze.

Over the weekend several candidates will be taking part in the Climate marches that are happening all over France. Meanwhile on Sunday charities Greenpeace and Oxfam have organised a ‘debate of the century’ on climate issues, hosted on Twitch, which will be attended by Yannick JadotAnne HidalgoFabien RousselJean-Luc Mélenchon and Philippe Poutou

French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Philippe Poutou

As candidate for the New Anticapitalist Party, Philippe Poutou does not exactly fit the mould set by other challengers at the 2022 French presidential election.

Published: 10 March 2022 13:34 CET
1 He is not part of ‘the political elite’ 

The son of a postman and housewife, he left high school without a diploma and scraped a living with a series of precarious jobs before landing a work contract with a Ford factory in the mid-90s, where he quickly became involved in union activism’.

However this is his third presidential bid and he is currently a local politician in the southern French city of Bordeaux. 

He’s very far from wealthy though, the obligatory declaration of assets for all presidential candidates showed that his highest-value possession is his car – a Peugeot 308.

2 He wants to abolish the presidency 

Poutou wants to abolish the very position he is seeking to win – the French presidency. 

In his manifesto, Poutou also calls for the abolition of the Senate and the creation of a sixth Republic, whereby decisions are made through exercises in direct democracy, such as referenda. 

This is a significant step forward from his last election bids where he argued for moving to a purely parliamentary system. 

“We cannot finish with capitalism in the framework of institutions conceived of to preserve it,” he wrote. 

3 He has been an activist for years

As a staunch anti-capitalist, Poutou has been an activist for many years, beginning in high school. 

He shot to national prominence for his role as a trade unionist in 2007. At the time, the Ford factory in Gironde was set to close, but Poutou led negotiations to keep it open saving close to 1,000 jobs. 

He joined the yellow vest movement in 2018-19, describing it as “an expression of discontent against a profoundly unjust society.”

4 TV debates are his strong point 

In 2017, many media commentators identified Poutou as one of the strongest performers in the televised debate before the election.

He is happy to throw around phrases accusing his opponents of being “corrupt politicians disconnected from reality.” 

During the debate, he told the moderators: “It’s not because I don’t have a tie that you have to interrupt me.”

Criticising Marine Le Pen who had refused to appear before a judge citing parliamentary immunity.

“When we are summoned by the police, we don’t have workers’ immunity,” he said.   

Poutou refused to pose for a photo with the other candidates before programme started. 

5 He is currently a city councillor in Bordeaux

Poutou failed to win the French presidency in 2012 and 2017, scoring less than 2 percent of the first-round vote both times. 

After being fired from his job at a car factory in 2019, he stood in municipal elections in Bordeaux where he had greater electoral success, becoming a city councillor. 

“We have succeeded in making the social anger heard and showing that Bordeaux is not a bourgeois city,” he said upon winning his seat. 

