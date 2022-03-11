Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

Thousands to march in climate protests across France on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to join 130 demonstrations across France on Saturday in an effort to pressure the country’s presidential election candidates to put climate change at the top of the political agenda.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:43 CET
Climate change protesters marching in Bordeaux on May 9, 2021. (Photo: Philippe Lopez / AFP)

“Two months before the presidential election, the climate and social emergency has been passed over in silence by the candidates and the media,” the Together for the Climate group said in a statement.

“While our lives are at stake, they prefer to close their eyes. We can act. We must remind them of the order of priorities and make 2022 the year when France has finally taken the path of a fair and sustainable future for all. We won’t wait another five years.”

According to the Climate Action Network, climate change today is a “capital issue” for 94 percent of French people polled in a recent IPSOS survey, with 47 percent saying it should be a priority. 

Marches are planned in France’s major cities on Saturday, March 12th – Paris’ will start at 2pm at Place de la Nation, while key protests are set to take place in Nice, Toulouse, Marseille, Nantes, Strasbourg and Lyon. 

The Climate Action Network has produced an interactive map showing where the marches are taking place – and their start times. Most marches are due to begin at 2pm.

Image: Climate Action Network France

The motto for this year’s march is Look Up, adapted from the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, which – MarchClimat said on its website – “draw an obvious and chilling parallel with climate change and its catastrophic consequences on our lives”.

The group added: “the climate emergency is now undeniable; but instead of looking the truth in the face and taking their responsibilities, political leaders and multinational corporations are looking away or even sabotaging any hope for a just and sustainable future.”

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Friday.

Published: 11 March 2022 08:53 CET
Day 2 in Versailles

Today marks the second day of the summit of EU leaders at Versailles. As well as the serious political discussion, Versailles also offers plenty of opportunity for pomp and circumstance, like these chaps in their fetching jodhpurs.

The leaders had dinner together on Thursday night, and Emmanuel Macron also had a private meeting with Italian leader Mario Draghi, his main ally in his quest for greater EU economic integration.

Pensions

It was made as a seemingly throwaway remark, but Macron’s announcement that he intends to raise the pension age to 65 has sparked string opposition from the other candidates, as well as many unions.

Macron’s first attempt at pension reform in 2019 – which did not include raising the pension age – sparked the largest transport strikes seen in France since 1968. Judging by the initial reaction to his plan to raise the pension age from 62 to 65, it doesn’t seem that his second attempt will be any smoother.

Head-to-head

‘Pugilistic’ was the word used by many French media to describe the TV debate of Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour. The pair, competing for voters on the right, are currently neck-and-neck at third place in the polls.

Centre-right candidate Pécresse appears to have shifted further to the right since the start of her campaign, controversially referencing the ‘great replacement’ – a racist conspiracy theory – in her first big campaign speech. Nevertheless Zemmour attacked her as a “technocrat with double standards” while she pointed to his enthusiastic support of Vladimir Putin.

There are more of these one-on-one candidate debates planned if you have lots of time (the Pécresse Zemmour one came in at 1 hour 30 minutes) but Macron has already ruled out taking part in a debate with all 12 candidates, saying he will only take part in a two-person second round debate.

Buy an NFT

Since this is a 2022 election campaign you can now buy NFTs of all the candidates, here’s Anne Hidalgo’s frankly rather terrifying one . . 

We don’t actually know exactly what NFTs are or why everyone is talking about them – we were hoping that they would stop being a thing before we had to learn what they are – but you can find the NFTs of all 12 of the candidates here.

Candidates trips

While Macron is busy at Versailles, many of the candidates are leaving Paris on Friday, Anne Hidalgo is in Rennes, Yannick Jadot is in Bordeaux, Eric Zemmour is in Agen and Valérie Pécresse is going to Corrèze.

Over the weekend several candidates will be taking part in the Climate marches that are happening all over France. Meanwhile on Sunday charities Greenpeace and Oxfam have organised a ‘debate of the century’ on climate issues, hosted on Twitch, which will be attended by Yannick JadotAnne HidalgoFabien RousselJean-Luc Mélenchon and Philippe Poutou

