Rising prices at France’s forecourts sparks jump in fuel thefts

As the price of fuel continues to rise sharply across France, thefts of petrol and diesel from vehicles’ tanks are rising rapidly, authorities have warned.

Published: 11 March 2022 11:52 CET
Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP

Gendarmes in Brittany have said that they now receive reports of vehicles being siphoned daily.

“This phenomenon has been on the increase for several weeks. The vehicles most affected are those with large diesel tanks,” officers told France Bleu Breizh Izel.

Thieves also siphoned the tanks of vehicles belonging to the charity Restos du cœur in Perpignan.

“It’s really desperate. Our trucks are all marked with the colours of the Restos du cœur. The thieves knew exactly who they were targeting,” said Beatrice Pansa, president of the Restos du cœur in the Pyrénées-Orientales, to France Bleu Roussillon. 

Fuel prices in France were already on the rise but have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reaching €2 a litre in most areas with prices predicted to rise even higher.

The French government will present next week its plan to protect French businesses and consumers from the economic effects of the war in Ukraine, and the ensuing sanctions against Russia.

HGVs at rest areas, business premises where fuel is stored and farms are prime targets, as criminals are able to siphon off 1,000 litres of fuel from larger tanks within a matter of minutes.

Meanwhile, a tanker driver in the Eure was the victim of an attempted robbery by four people who tried to force him to stop his vehicle.

Patrols have been stepped up in towns and cities across the country, while the gendarmerie has 250 security schemes to offer property protection advice to companies and individuals. This free service includes advice on protecting fuel stores.

France ready to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The number of refugees arriving in France as they flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'increasing rapidly' the government has said - but it remains a small fraction of the total number of people who have been displaced by the conflict.

Published: 11 March 2022 09:17 CET
Thousands of refugees from Ukraine have arrived in France already and the country is preparing to welcome as many as 100,000 people.

The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in France “is increasing rapidly”, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex. France, along with other EU member states, does not require Ukrainians to have a visa for entry and has brought in a scheme to allow them to stay visa-free for at least a year.

The French government anticipates the arrival in the coming weeks of “50,000, maybe 100,000” people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, Joseph Zimet, coordinator of the interministerial crisis unit, said in a press conference.

Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin also said that 7,500 Ukrainians had already arrived in France since the beginning of the war – and the country is ready to receive many more. “We have gone from 10,000 to 25,000 accommodation places in three days,” he continued. 

The numbers heading as far west as France are just a small percentage of the total of more than two million refugees who have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. 

Poland has already received 1.2 million people, Hungary 190,000, Moldova 83,000, Romania 82,000 and Slovakia 140,000. According to the mayor of Kiev, former boxer Vitali Klitschko, half of the city’s 3.5 million inhabitants have fled the capital.

France is also hosting Ukrainians who want to join family in the UK, but have been turned back at the border by British officials, since the UK still requires visas from Ukrainians who wish to enter the country. 

