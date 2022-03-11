Read news from:
PARIS

Marks & Spencer close more Paris stores

The British grocer Marks & Spencer has already closed dozens of its French stores since Brexit, but now some of the remaining food outlets also appear to be shutting down or converting into French supermarkets.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:03 CET
Photo by THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Before Brexit, Marks & Spencer had 20 Food Hall stores in France – 19 in the Paris areas and 1 in Lille – which were popular with foreign residents seeking out British delicacies such as strong tea, curries, bacon and crumpets.

But the post-Brexit rules on imports of foodstuffs including meat and dairy products hit the company hard, since all products in the French stores are imported from the UK. After months of empty shelves in stores, in October 2021 M&S announced the closure of 11 of its French stores.

The remaining ones were based in transport hubs and the company said they would stay open.

However, in recent days residents of Paris – where eight of the nine remaining stores are located – have reported that they are closing, or being taken over by French supermarket chains.

The store in Les Halles is reportedly being converted into a Monoprix, while the La Défense store has a sign up saying it is temporarily closed. Staff at the Gare de l’Est store told customers that they would be closing at the end of March.

The Local has repeatedly asked Marks & Spencer what is happening with their French stores, but they have so far declined to comment.

After the reorganisation in 2021, the following stores remained open;

  • M&S Food Gare de Lille (Lille)
  • M&S Food Châtelet Les Halles (Paris, 75001)
  • M&S Food Gare de l’Est (Paris, 75010)
  • M&S Food Gare Montparnasse (Paris, 75014)
  • M&S Food Gare RER La Défense (Puteaux, Hauts-de-Seine)
  • M&S Food Roissy Pôle T3
  • M&S Food Roissy Charles de Gaulle T1
  • M&S Food Roissy Charles de Gaulle T2E
  • M&S Food Roissy Charles de Gaulle T2F

WORKING IN FRANCE

Starting and running a business in France just got (slightly) easier

A new government-backed website intended to make setting up and running a new business more straightforward has launched in France.

Published: 10 March 2022 14:46 CET
Starting and running a business in France just got (slightly) easier

Launching and running a new business in France has, historically, been a fraught affair, with huge amounts of admin required.

The government has had several attempts at making this easier, including the micro-entrepreneur scheme which gives a simplified system for people setting up as small traders or self-employed/freelancers.

READ ALSO How to set up as a micro-entrepreneur

But while finding accurate, useful information online was possible, it was uncoordinated and scattered across several sites, the Minister in charge of small businesses, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, said.

The Entreprendre.service-public.fr website, which launched last month, aims to bring a little administrative love to small business bosses new and old by bringing together reliable, up-to-date, neutral, personalised and free resources, as well as information and tools needed to create, manage and develop their business on a daily basis.

It aims to be an official one-stop shop for anyone running or planning to run their own company. 

It features up-to-date information on starting, taking over, managing, developing, closing and transferring ownership of any business, no matter how small – as well as customisable sections dealing with human resources, accounting and taxation. It will also allow business managers to make appointments with advisers able to talk them through the intricacies of running and developing a business in France.

READ ALSO 5 reasons to set up a business in France

A news section is expected to be added to the site later in the year, while Entreprendre will include access to a complementary site: formalites.entreprises.gouv.fr, “which has been open for testing since January 1st, 2022 and which from January 1st, 2023 will centralise all the administrative formalities for registering, modifying or ceasing its activity,”  Lemoyne said.

