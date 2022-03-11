Read news from:
UKRAINE

Macron: Russia’s attack on Ukraine will ‘deeply destabilise’ food supplies in Europe

Russia's attack on Ukraine will "deeply destabilise" food supplies in Europe and Africa as some of the world's most fertile agricultural land goes unplanted, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday.

Published: 11 March 2022 16:31 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference following an EU leaders summit to discuss the fallout of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, at the Palace of Versailles. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

“Europe and also Africa will be very deeply destabilised as regards food because of what can’t be planted right now in Ukraine,” Macron told reporters after an EU leaders’ meeting at Versailles Palace outside Paris.

“We will have to prepare for that and re-evaluate our production strategies to defend our food sovereignty… but also to be able to define a strategy concerning Africa,” he added.

Without it, he warned, “several African countries will be affected by famines within 12 to 18 months precisely because of the war.”

The French leader added that still more economic punishment would be piled on Russia if it continues its invasion of its neighbour.

“If things continue in the military way… we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions,” he said, trailing a G7 statement on potential further measures “in a few hours”.

“All options are on the table,” he added, after EU nations have held off in the first weeks of the conflict from cutting off crucial oil and gas imports from major supplier Russia.

CRIME

Rising prices at France’s forecourts sparks jump in fuel thefts

As the price of fuel continues to rise sharply across France, thefts of petrol and diesel from vehicles’ tanks are rising rapidly, authorities have warned.

Published: 11 March 2022 11:52 CET
Gendarmes in Brittany have said that they now receive reports of vehicles being siphoned daily.

“This phenomenon has been on the increase for several weeks. The vehicles most affected are those with large diesel tanks,” officers told France Bleu Breizh Izel.

Thieves also siphoned the tanks of vehicles belonging to the charity Restos du cœur in Perpignan.

MAP Where to find the cheapest fuel in France

“It’s really desperate. Our trucks are all marked with the colours of the Restos du cœur. The thieves knew exactly who they were targeting,” said Beatrice Pansa, president of the Restos du cœur in the Pyrénées-Orientales, to France Bleu Roussillon. 

Fuel prices in France were already on the rise but have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reaching €2 a litre in most areas with prices predicted to rise even higher.

The French government will present next week its plan to protect French businesses and consumers from the economic effects of the war in Ukraine, and the ensuing sanctions against Russia.

READ ALSO How will France protect its economy from the effects of the Ukraine war? 

HGVs at rest areas, business premises where fuel is stored and farms are prime targets, as criminals are able to siphon off 1,000 litres of fuel from larger tanks within a matter of minutes.

Meanwhile, a tanker driver in the Eure was the victim of an attempted robbery by four people who tried to force him to stop his vehicle.

Patrols have been stepped up in towns and cities across the country, while the gendarmerie has 250 security schemes to offer property protection advice to companies and individuals. This free service includes advice on protecting fuel stores.

