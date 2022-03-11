For members
FRENCH PROPERTY
Hard work but totally worth it: 6 successful French property renovations
It's physically exhausting, expensive and complicated - but readers of The Local say that renovating a French property is all worth it in the end.
Published: 11 March 2022 11:38 CET
MONEY
Brits in France: What you need to know about your pension
Retiring to France is a popular option for Brits, offering a relaxed and sunny climate with good wine that's still within an easy journey of family back in the UK. But ensuring that you make the most of your pension is vital for your new life.
Published: 9 March 2022 12:24 CET
