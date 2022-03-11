Read news from:
France to cull ‘millions’ more poultry as bird flu flares

France will drastically step up the culling of chickens, ducks and other poultry to  contain a bird flu outbreak worse than last winter's, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Published: 11 March 2022 14:24 CET
Culling at a duck farm in south west France. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

It is the fourth major flu epidemic for French poultry farms since 2015, mainly in the country’s southwest, home to the lucrative yet controversial foie gras liver pate.

By wiping out the populations where the virus is spreading, officials hope to shorten the outbreak and prevent it from reaching other poultry-raising regions

Over four million birds had already been culled this year before the outbreak spread to western France over the past two weeks, especially the Vendée department along the Atlantic coast.

The Vendée is considered “strategic” by the ministry because many farms raise birds exclusively for breeding, so clearing the latest virus from the zone is key “for a recovery of activities once it has been sanitised.”

Nearly 190 infected sites have been detected in the department, up from just 74 on Sunday, the ministry said.

“We estimate there are still three million animals that must be culled” in the region, the ministry said.

So far 611 infected sites have been detected overall, surpassing the outbreak of last year, when nearly 500 sites were found requiring the culling of 3.5 million birds.

Quarantine measures have been taken against the virus, and farmers are compensated by the government for losses that can reach millions of euros.

France launches new colon-cancer testing system for over 50s

France has a nationwide colon cancer testing programme aimed at 50-74 year olds, and now tests can be ordered online and done in the privacy of your own home.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:53 CET
France launches new colon-cancer testing system for over 50s

Why should I test for colorectal cancer? 

French health authorities recommend that if you are aged between 50-74, it is worth taking a colorectal cancer test every two years. 

About 2.5 million people in France take this test every year.

90 percent of colorectal cancers which are picked up early can be cured.

Getting a test is completely free if you are registered with the French public health system. The test itself is painless. 

How can I test for colorectal cancer?

On March 1st, the French government launched a new system whereby you can order a colorectal cancer test kit by post

If you live in France and are between 50-74, you will likely receive a letter titled: Dépistage du cancer colorectal: un test simple et rapide qui peut sauver la vie

It looks something like the sample below:

A letter inviting people to order a free colorectal cancer test kit.

A letter inviting people to order a free colorectal cancer test kit. (Source: https://monkit.depistage-colorectal.fr)

Note the invitation number in the bottom left hand corner – you will need it to order the test online. 

If you don’t have a computer, you can also get a test kit following a consultation with:

  • Your GP 
  • a gynaecologist;
  • a gastroenterologist; 
  • a preventative care doctor recognised by the French public health system.

You complete the test at home following the instructions provided and then send it by post (a prepaid envelope is provided) to a lab for analysis. Your results will be available online three days after you send the test and you will receive confirmation fifteen days later in the post. 

What if I don’t receive a letter? 

If you are aged between 50-74, you are supposed to receive a letter inviting you to get tested every two years, even if you don’t display symptoms or don’t have a family history of the illness. You will need to be fully registered in the French health system with a carte vitale in order to get the invitation

If you don’t receive one, you can contact your closest cancer testing centre – full list here

What about other age groups? 

If you are under 50 years old, you won’t be sent a letter inviting you to take a test because you are not considered to be at risk of developing this cancer. 

If you are over 74 years old, you will not be sent letters inviting you to get tested. 

If you’re not in this age group but you want a test, you can speak to your doctor to request one. 

What if I test positive? 

The vast majority of tests come back negative – and even if it is positive, this isn’t a sure sign that you have cancer. 

A positive test result means that blood has been detected in the sample. This could be a sign of cancer but could be something more benign. 

If you receive a positive test result, your doctor will refer you to a gastroenterologist who will perform a colonoscopy to check whether you have colorectal cancer. In more than half of all cases, this colonoscopy reveals no signs of cancer. 

