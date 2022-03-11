Read news from:
France ready to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The number of refugees arriving in France as they flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'increasing rapidly' the government has said - but it remains a small fraction of the total number of people who have been displaced by the conflict.

Published: 11 March 2022 09:17 CET
A Ukrainian woman at a emergency refuge in the main hall of an athletic complex in the Moldovan capital Kishinev. (Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP)

Thousands of refugees from Ukraine have arrived in France already and the country is preparing to welcome as many as 100,000 people.

The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in France “is increasing rapidly”, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex. France, along with other EU member states, does not require Ukrainians to have a visa for entry and has brought in a scheme to allow them to stay visa-free for at least a year.

The French government anticipates the arrival in the coming weeks of “50,000, maybe 100,000” people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, Joseph Zimet, coordinator of the interministerial crisis unit, said in a press conference.

Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin also said that 7,500 Ukrainians had already arrived in France since the beginning of the war – and the country is ready to receive many more. “We have gone from 10,000 to 25,000 accommodation places in three days,” he continued. 

The numbers heading as far west as France are just a small percentage of the total of more than two million refugees who have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. 

Poland has already received 1.2 million people, Hungary 190,000, Moldova 83,000, Romania 82,000 and Slovakia 140,000. According to the mayor of Kiev, former boxer Vitali Klitschko, half of the city’s 3.5 million inhabitants have fled the capital.

France is also hosting Ukrainians who want to join family in the UK, but have been turned back at the border by British officials, since the UK still requires visas from Ukrainians who wish to enter the country. 

Exiled Kyiv City Ballet given Paris residency

Kyiv City Ballet is used to being away from home, often touring for nine months of the year. But having arrived in France just a day before war broke out back home, its dancers suddenly became exiles overnight.

Published: 10 March 2022 16:28 CET
Paris authorities have given them refuge with a residency at the city’s Chatelet Theatre.

The team tries to put on a brave face, though their eyes are often reddened with emotion.

The most wrenching aspect is that the company has been cut in two, one half having remained in Kyiv while some 30 dancers came to France for a children’s version of “The Nutcracker”.

“The others will try to join us,” said Ekaterina Kozlova, deputy director of the troupe that she founded in 2012 with her husband.

Ukrainian dancers of the Kiev City Ballet warm up on stage as part of a training class with French dancers of the Opera de Paris. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

“We feel that now it is especially important for us to share the beauty of ballet. We tell our dancers before going on stage that they have a unique opportunity to share their voice,” she added.

In a unique evening at the Chatelet this week, the troupe performed and led a dance class alongside their colleagues from the Paris Opera to raise money for the Red Cross.

They received a long ovation, especially when they changed into T-shirts in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag for a rendition of the traditional folk piece “Men from Kyiv”.

There was also a moment of high emotion when they sang the national anthem in front of a projection of the flag.

But behind the scenes, it was harder to stay positive.

“It’s very difficult. Several times a day, someone starts crying because they have received bad news or scary news or no news,” Kozlova said.

“We have a young mother who has her daughter in Ukraine. Everyone is stressed, emotionally drained.”

Everything had started so well, with the company excited to be back on the road after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We arrived in Paris on February 23rd and we were so happy, we love being in Paris. We were planning on being here a few weeks then going back home,” said Kozlova.

But the very next day, they awoke to an avalanche of text messages and missed calls from family and friends.

“Since then, we’ve all been in a state of shock,” she said.

For dancer Vladyslav Dobshynskyi, 23, it is hard to tear his mind away.

Dancing can offer momentary distraction, he said, “But it’s not possible to forget. Even when you’re on stage, you worry about your loved ones.”   

Olga Posternak, 34, performed a pas-de-deux from Swan Lake with Paris Opera principal dancer Paul Marque.

But her mind is always on her husband and brother back home, safe for now somewhere near Lviv in western Ukraine.

“We call our families day and night,” she said.

Kozlova said they were determined to keep touring around Europe and the world, and have already lined up appearances in the French cities of Nantes and Tours.

She said she was “overwhelmed” by the generosity of France, which has included offers of housing from individuals and organisations, and dance shops who have provided them with pointe shoes and leotards.

And above all, they rely on each other.

“In Ukraine, we say that where we have family, we are at home. And in this troupe, we feel like a big family”.

