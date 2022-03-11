France doubles aid to help households get faster internet

The Digital Cohesion of Territories scheme has allowed eligible individuals and businesses in areas not covered by fibre internet and where the ADSL network is considered insufficient to benefit from a financial boost of up to €150 since 2019.
But, in February, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the additional help for those left behind in the push towards high-speed internet to cover part of the cost of buying and installing wireless solutions, such as 4G or 5G connections.
The new subsidies will take effect from April 1st and will be available to qualifying households in the 28,000 areas of France where internet speeds are considered to be too slow.
By accessing the Agence nationale de la cohésion des territoires website here, householders will be able to find out the contact details of operators of wireless, satellite or closed-loop internet services are available in their département.
It is up to the householder to then contact the service providers and make the necessary arrangements. Any subsidies will be arranged at this time in consultation with the service provider.
