2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Thursday.

Published: 10 March 2022 08:53 CET
Presidential candidate Jean Lassalle arrives for a campaign visit in Mauleon-Licharre, south-western France on March 9, 2022. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)

 Qu’ils mangent de la brioche

Versailles is hosting a two-day meeting of European leaders today and tomorrow, where they will discuss the EU’s response to the Ukraine war with reference to a European defence and energy policy.

Co-ordinating EU defence is something that Emmanuel Macron has demanded for years, and events in Ukraine have pushed his calls back into the spotlight. However, his team are being careful not to build up expecations for this meeting, which is being described as an “informal meeting” to share ideas.

It’s unlikely that big policy changes will be announced at the end of it.

Mini Versailles

During the summit Valérie Pécresse, candidate of the centre-right Les Républicains, will host a private lunch for several European figures from the right of the political spectrum, including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and ex-European Council president Donald Tusk.

No night work

Macron on Wednesday evening cancelled what was billed as an informal campaign visit to night workers. His team said this was due to ‘diary reasons’ ahead of what will likely be a very pressured two days at Versailles.

Macron is, by all accounts, one of those slightly terrifying individuals who can get by on four hours sleep a night, but it seems that even he has limits.

Hollande 

In case anyone was eagerly awaiting former president François Hollande’s views on the 2022 race (no, us neither) he has judged that Jean-Luc Mélenchon would not be a “useful president”.

The ex-president was responding to a growing number of voices within his own Parti Socialiste to abandon their candidate Anne Hidalgo (currently polling at around 2 percent) and instead vote for Mélénchon, the highest polling leftist candidate, as the “useful vote” of the left.

Hollande responded: “But it would not be useful to have a president who would leave Nato. It would not be useful to have a president who would gradually leave Europe. It would not be useful to have a president who at some point would want to completely change the institutions, without knowing what to replace them with.”

Bus tour

If you live in rural France, you’re quite likely to see this bus in the next few weeks as Jean Lassalle, of Resistons!, begins his bus tour of the country. He’s planning to focus on rural areas, so don’t be alarmed if you see this vehicle passing by.

Gangster’s (green) paradise

You might not think that green candidate Yannick Jadot has much in common with Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj or Dr Dre, but they do share something – a photographer.

Jadot picked the American photographer Jonathan Mannion, a specialist in the hip-hop scene who has created more than 300 rap and hip hop album covers, to do the photos for his campaign poster.

Macron memes

Talking of photos, pictures released of Macron by his official photographer after his latest call to Vladimir Putin are well on their way to becoming a meme, with people adding their own captions to the pictures of the slightly unravelled looking president.

Candidates trips

France’s largest union the CFDT is holding individual ‘auditions’ for candidates today. Anne Hidalgo, Fabien Roussel and Yannick Jadot will be at the union’s HQ this morning trying to impress the judges, while Emmanuel Macron, Valérie Pécresse and Jean-Luc Mélenchon will send a representative to outline their policies.

Eric Zemmour and Valérie Pécresse will take part in a head-to-head TV debate on TF1 at 8.20pm.

UKRAINE

Macron hosts EU leaders at Versailles for Ukraine summit

EU leaders will scramble at an informal summit near Paris to find ways to address the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has hit the bloc's economy and exposed its defensive fragility.

Published: 10 March 2022 08:58 CET
The meeting at Versailles was set to be the high point of France’s six-month EU presidency, but President Emmanuel Macron will instead spearhead a crisis summit to answer Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s brutal disruption to decades of stability in Europe.

“Russia’s war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history,” a draft of the two-day meeting’s final declaration said.

The leaders will grasp, “how the EU can live up to its responsibilities in this new reality, protecting our citizens, values, democracies, and our European model”.

The 27 heads of state and government meet as fighting raged for a 15th day in Ukraine, with more than two million refugees escaping mainly to Poland but also to countries across Europe.

The conflict has seen a swell of support in the EU for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and leaders were expected to consider the leader’s plea to swiftly join the EU and escape the clutches of Russia.

“Our first priority is to send a political message to Ukraine that it belongs to the European family,” an official from the French presidency said.

Energy issue

But diplomats said the main topic in Versailles was to explore ways to shore up Europe’s self-reliance in a starkly more dangerous world, especially on energy.

“I think energy is the biggest issue on leaders’ minds right now,” said a source with close knowledge of the summit preparations.

The energy price shock caused by the Ukraine invasion has hurt an EU economy emerging from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and fuelled heated discussions on how to protect consumers.

Western allies have unfurled waves of anti-Russia sanctions whose knock-on effects have exposed Europe’s dependency on Moscow for gas and oil, a reality the meeting will seek ways to address.

Europe’s dependency on Russian energy even caused the first crack in the West’s unified response to Putin’s aggression, with the EU this week shying away from a ban on Russian oil imports implemented by the United States and Britain.

The EU imports about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, with Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, especially dependent on the energy flow, along with Italy and several central European countries.

About a quarter of the EU’s oil imports also come from Russia.

According to the meeting’s final declaration, the 27 leaders will agree to “phase out” the bloc’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal.

Defence sovereignty
The EU leaders will also try to advance on ways Europe can build its sovereignty in highly sensitive sectors, including semiconductors, food production and, most notably, defence.

Collective security in the European Union is primarily handled by the US-led NATO alliance, but France, the EU’s biggest military power, would like the bloc to play a bigger role.

Since Russia’s belligerence against its pro-EU neighbour, bloc members have approved a total of half a billion euros in defence aid to Ukraine.

Berlin dramatically broke with long-standing doctrine when it announced it will plough €100 billion into national defence.

In view of the challenges, “we must resolutely invest more and better in defence capabilities and innovative technologies”, the leaders were expected to say.

