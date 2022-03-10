Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Noces de crêpe

Slightly disappointingly, this isn't actually an extra pancake festival.

Published: 10 March 2022 13:27 CET
French Word of the Day: Noces de crêpe
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know Noces de crêpe?

Well, you might know someone who’s about to celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary.

What does it mean?

Noces de crêpe – the crêpe wedding – is the wedding anniversary that is celebrated after 39 years of marriage in France.

It’s actually got nothing to do with pancakes, it refers to the fabric crêpe.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The word crêpe is derived from the Latin crispus, which means wavy. Over the centuries, that became cresp and then crêpe – the material – and, traditionally, those celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary would exchange gifts made of the fabric that has a distinctive wrinkled and bumpy appearance.

Apparently it indicates the wrinkles and bumps that a couple have survived over the course of their married lives.

In these less traditional days, a gastronomic gift is seen as equally fitting (even pancakes).

All French wedding anniversaries have their own traditional gifts, in the same way as they do in the Anglophone world. They don’t all have the same gifts though.

Intriguingly, a paper wedding anniversary in the US and UK is the first. In France, it’s the 37th. The first anniversary in France is cotton… which is the second in the US and UK.

Use it like this

Joyeux noces des crêpe – Happy 39th wedding anniversary

Anniversary list

1 year – noces de coton (cotton)

2 years – noces de cuir (copper)

3 years : noces de froment (wheat)

4 years : noces de cire (wax)

5 years : noces de bois (wood)

6 years : noces de Chypre (Cyprus)

7 years : noces de laine (wool) 

8 years : noces de coquelicot (poppy)

9 years : noces de faïence (earthenware)

10 years : noces d’étain (pewter)

15 years : noces de cristal (crystal)

20 years : noces de porcelaine (porcelain)

25 years : noces d’argent (silver)

30 years : noces de perle (pearl)

35 years : noces de rubis (ruby)

40 years : noces d’emeraude (emerald) 

50 years : noces d’or (gold)

60 years : noces de diamant (diamond)

70 years : noces de platine (platinum)

Find the full list here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Occidentaux

This has an ancient word root but an all-too-modern application.

Published: 9 March 2022 12:08 CET
French Word of the Day: Occidentaux

Why do I need to know Occidentaux?

Because it features regularly in newspapers and news programmes at the moment.

What does it mean?

Occidentaux – pronounced ock-si-dont-oh –  is the masculine plural form of the adjective occidental, meaning western.

It’s used in a lot of contexts to mean the western part of something, but it also has a political context.

So in discussions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, you might hear phrases such as pays occidentaux, meaning western countries; gouvernements occidentaux – western governments; or états occidentaux – western states. 

It’s frequently used on its own too, especially in headlines such as ‘Le Président Zelensky accuse les Occidentaux . . .’ – President Zelensky accuses the west.

It is sometimes used to describe those nations that are signatories to the North Atlantic Treaty – particularly at the moment – in fact, that’s the Larousse Dictionary definition of the word.

It derives from the Latin occidens, (sunset, West), in contrast to the Orient (oriens, rise, East). While ‘the orient’ exists in English it’s pretty archaic, whereas in France Moyen orient means the Middle East.

Use it like this

Pays occidentaux  – western countries

La partie occidentale du pays est couverte de forêts – The western part of the country is covered by forests.

Alternatives

L’ouest – the west

L’est – the east

These are the more straightforward phrases for east and west but they tend to be used for either compass points or specific regional descriptions eg la sud-ouest de la france

They’re not used for wider or geopolitical descriptions, so you won’t hear politicians talking about La réponse de Moucou aux ouest – Moscow’s response to the west.

SHOW COMMENTS