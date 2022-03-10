Read news from:
Exiled Kyiv City Ballet given Paris residency

Kyiv City Ballet is used to being away from home, often touring for nine months of the year. But having arrived in France just a day before war broke out back home, its dancers suddenly became exiles overnight.

Published: 10 March 2022 16:28 CET
Ukrainian dancers of the Kiev City Ballet acknowlege the audience at the end of their performance at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Paris authorities have given them refuge with a residency at the city’s Chatelet Theatre.

The team tries to put on a brave face, though their eyes are often reddened with emotion.

The most wrenching aspect is that the company has been cut in two, one half having remained in Kyiv while some 30 dancers came to France for a children’s version of “The Nutcracker”.

“The others will try to join us,” said Ekaterina Kozlova, deputy director of the troupe that she founded in 2012 with her husband.

Ukrainian dancers of the Kiev City Ballet warm up on stage as part of a training class with French dancers of the Opera de Paris. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

“We feel that now it is especially important for us to share the beauty of ballet. We tell our dancers before going on stage that they have a unique opportunity to share their voice,” she added.

In a unique evening at the Chatelet this week, the troupe performed and led a dance class alongside their colleagues from the Paris Opera to raise money for the Red Cross.

They received a long ovation, especially when they changed into T-shirts in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag for a rendition of the traditional folk piece “Men from Kyiv”.

There was also a moment of high emotion when they sang the national anthem in front of a projection of the flag.

But behind the scenes, it was harder to stay positive.

“It’s very difficult. Several times a day, someone starts crying because they have received bad news or scary news or no news,” Kozlova said.

“We have a young mother who has her daughter in Ukraine. Everyone is stressed, emotionally drained.”

Everything had started so well, with the company excited to be back on the road after the Covid-19 pandemic.

(article continues below)

“We arrived in Paris on February 23rd and we were so happy, we love being in Paris. We were planning on being here a few weeks then going back home,” said Kozlova.

But the very next day, they awoke to an avalanche of text messages and missed calls from family and friends.

“Since then, we’ve all been in a state of shock,” she said.

For dancer Vladyslav Dobshynskyi, 23, it is hard to tear his mind away.

Dancing can offer momentary distraction, he said, “But it’s not possible to forget. Even when you’re on stage, you worry about your loved ones.”   

Olga Posternak, 34, performed a pas-de-deux from Swan Lake with Paris Opera principal dancer Paul Marque.

But her mind is always on her husband and brother back home, safe for now somewhere near Lviv in western Ukraine.

“We call our families day and night,” she said.

Kozlova said they were determined to keep touring around Europe and the world, and have already lined up appearances in the French cities of Nantes and Tours.

She said she was “overwhelmed” by the generosity of France, which has included offers of housing from individuals and organisations, and dance shops who have provided them with pointe shoes and leotards.

And above all, they rely on each other.

“In Ukraine, we say that where we have family, we are at home. And in this troupe, we feel like a big family”.

Macron hosts EU leaders at Versailles for Ukraine summit

EU leaders will scramble at an informal summit near Paris to find ways to address the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has hit the bloc's economy and exposed its defensive fragility.

Published: 10 March 2022 08:58 CET
The meeting at Versailles was set to be the high point of France’s six-month EU presidency, but President Emmanuel Macron will instead spearhead a crisis summit to answer Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s brutal disruption to decades of stability in Europe.

“Russia’s war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history,” a draft of the two-day meeting’s final declaration said.

The leaders will grasp, “how the EU can live up to its responsibilities in this new reality, protecting our citizens, values, democracies, and our European model”.

The 27 heads of state and government meet as fighting raged for a 15th day in Ukraine, with more than two million refugees escaping mainly to Poland but also to countries across Europe.

The conflict has seen a swell of support in the EU for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and leaders were expected to consider the leader’s plea to swiftly join the EU and escape the clutches of Russia.

“Our first priority is to send a political message to Ukraine that it belongs to the European family,” an official from the French presidency said.

Energy issue

But diplomats said the main topic in Versailles was to explore ways to shore up Europe’s self-reliance in a starkly more dangerous world, especially on energy.

“I think energy is the biggest issue on leaders’ minds right now,” said a source with close knowledge of the summit preparations.

The energy price shock caused by the Ukraine invasion has hurt an EU economy emerging from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and fuelled heated discussions on how to protect consumers.

Western allies have unfurled waves of anti-Russia sanctions whose knock-on effects have exposed Europe’s dependency on Moscow for gas and oil, a reality the meeting will seek ways to address.

Europe’s dependency on Russian energy even caused the first crack in the West’s unified response to Putin’s aggression, with the EU this week shying away from a ban on Russian oil imports implemented by the United States and Britain.

The EU imports about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, with Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, especially dependent on the energy flow, along with Italy and several central European countries.

About a quarter of the EU’s oil imports also come from Russia.

According to the meeting’s final declaration, the 27 leaders will agree to “phase out” the bloc’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal.

Defence sovereignty
The EU leaders will also try to advance on ways Europe can build its sovereignty in highly sensitive sectors, including semiconductors, food production and, most notably, defence.

Collective security in the European Union is primarily handled by the US-led NATO alliance, but France, the EU’s biggest military power, would like the bloc to play a bigger role.

Since Russia’s belligerence against its pro-EU neighbour, bloc members have approved a total of half a billion euros in defence aid to Ukraine.

Berlin dramatically broke with long-standing doctrine when it announced it will plough €100 billion into national defence.

In view of the challenges, “we must resolutely invest more and better in defence capabilities and innovative technologies”, the leaders were expected to say.

