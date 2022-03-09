Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Wednesday.

Published: 9 March 2022 09:03 CET
Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Moneybags

As part of the process of standing for president, all candidates must declare all their assets, which are published by the Haute autorité de transparence de la vie publique (High authority for transparency in public life). As the name suggests, this is supposed to be in the interests of transparency and honesty, but we rather suspect that most people read these in the spirit of celebrity gossip magazines. We’re not above that, obviously so here goes . . . 

Top of the wealth table is centre-right candidate Valérie Pécresse, worth €10m including three houses, an original Joàn Miro artwork, healthy bank accounts and €1 million of shares in General Electric, the company her husband works for.

Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour also appears comfortable (at least financially, see below) owning or part-owning five apartments, including one worth €1.8 million.

Emmanuel ‘président des riches‘ Macron doesn’t appear to be all that rich, declaring six bank accounts but no property. His wife Brigitte has a home in Le Touquet, where the couple are registered to vote, which dates from the days of her first marriage. He has received €900,000 in pre-tax salary during his five years as president.

At the other end of the wealth scale we have green candidate Yannick Jadot, who doesn’t own a car but does have a €4,000 electric scooter, Trotskyist Philippe Poutou who drives a Peugeot 308 and Communist Fabien Roussel and sovereigntist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who were both into their overdrafts when the declarations were made. 

Assault allegations

The French investigative journalism website Mediapart has published an investigation in which 8 women accused far-right candidate Eric Zemmour of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault.

These claims date from 1999 to 2019 and refer to his previous career – before standing for election he was a journalist, author and TV pundit. The accusations include groping, forced kisses and sexual propositioning of mainly interns and trainees. Zemmour declined to comment to Mediapart, but his team said the accusations were “pathetic” and “recycled testimonies”.  

The revelations come the week after Zemmour was the subject of a story in Le Canard Enchaîné which revealed that he had walked out of a posh Paris department store without paying for his purchases. Also last week he was ordered to pay €70,000 for breaching copyright in his campaign launch video.

OPINION: An election walk-over for Macron could see a return of ‘yellow vest’ style street protests

Women’s Day

He (or at least a Russian-speaker on his team) has also been busily tweeting in Russian as he continues his international diplomacy efforts.

Covid

In a reminder that Covid has not gone away, agriculture minister and close Macron confident Julien Denormandie won’t be doing any in-person campaigning this week after he tested positive. Get well soon Julien.

Podcast

The latest edition of The Local’s Politics podcast, Talking France, is now out. Local editor Emma Pearson, veteran columnist John Lichfield and Sorbonne economics professor Claudia Senik join Ben McPartland to discuss the effects of the Ukraine war on the election, the latest on the candidates and how price rises will impact France – click HERE to listen.

Candidate’s trips

Macron will be presiding over the regular Wednesday meetings of the Defence Council and Minister’s Council in the morning, before having lunch with Dutch PM Mark Rutte. 

Anne Hidalgo, Marine Le Pen, Eric Zemmour and Valérie Pécresse are meeting with the metalworkers’ union to present their strategies for keeping industry competitive, then Zemmour, Pécresse, Hidalgo will be joined by Yannick Jadot and Jean-Luc Mélenchon to meet tech lobby groups.

Jean Lasselle begins his campaign today which is a tour of France by bus, his first stop is Bèziers in south west France.  

UKRAINE

UK government to set up visa centre for Ukrainians in northern France

The UK government on Tuesday said it was setting up a visa centre for Ukrainian refugees in northern France, after many reported being turned away at the border.

Published: 8 March 2022 14:29 CET
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament a “pop-up” site would be located in Lille, some 110 kilometres from Calais where scores of Ukrainians have gone to try and cross the Channel and join family in the UK.

Disappointed Ukrainians arriving in the Channel port city this week in the hope of getting to the UK have instead been told to go to Paris or Brussels to apply.

That has put pressure on the government in London to establish a bespoke visa application centre in Calais to cater specifically for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

But Home Secretary Priti Patel sowed confusion on Monday by stating first that the centre in Calais was already operational, then moments later that it was not yet ready.

Reader question: Why don’t Ukrainian refugees stay in France rather than crossing to the UK?

She also said the centre would be “away from the port” to prevent a “surge”, given ongoing pressures of migrants seeking to cross the Channel.

The Pas-de-Calais local authority in northern France told AFP on Tuesday that the situation remained unchanged.

“At this stage” visa applications are still being handled at the UK embassy, it added.

The British Embassy in Paris confirmed to The Local that all visa applications for the UK require an in-person appointment at the visa centre, which is in Paris.

Patel’s department then confirmed that visa applications were still only being handled by the UK embassy in Paris.

“We are in the process of establishing a second Visa Application Centre in France which will be by referral from Border Force only to support Ukrainians,” it added.

The new centre will be set up “in the coming days”, said a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

More than two million Ukrainians have fled the conflict, according to the UN. As of Monday evening, the UK had granted 300 visa applications.

That has earned it unfavourable comparisons with EU countries including France, where Ukrainians can enter without a visa and stay for at least a year, with the possibility of renewals, under a special scheme set up last weekend.

The UK insists that security checks still need to be carried out, because of the risk of infiltration by Russian forces among civilian populations.

Patel’s French counterpart Gérald Darmanin has criticised London’s policy for showing a “lack of humanity”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, though, insisted his government was “absolutely determined to be as generous as we possibly can”.

Thousands of applications were being processed from eastern and central Europe, he told reporters on Monday.

