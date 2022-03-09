Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Occidentaux

This has an ancient word root but an all-too-modern application.

Published: 9 March 2022 12:08 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know Occidentaux?

Because it features regularly in newspapers and news programmes at the moment.

What does it mean?

Occidentaux – pronounced ock-si-dont-oh –  is the masculine plural form of the adjective occidental, meaning western.

It’s used in a lot of contexts to mean the western part of something, but it also has a political context.

So in discussions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, you might hear phrases such as pays occidentaux, meaning western countries; gouvernements occidentaux – western governments; or états occidentaux – western states. 

It’s frequently used on its own too, especially in headlines such as ‘Le Président Zelensky accuse les Occidentaux . . .’ – President Zelensky accuses the west.

It is sometimes used to describe those nations that are signatories to the North Atlantic Treaty – particularly at the moment – in fact, that’s the Larousse Dictionary definition of the word.

It derives from the Latin occidens, (sunset, West), in contrast to the Orient (oriens, rise, East). While ‘the orient’ exists in English it’s pretty archaic, whereas in France Moyen orient means the Middle East.

Use it like this

Pays occidentaux  – western countries

La partie occidentale du pays est couverte de forêts – The western part of the country is covered by forests.

Alternatives

L’ouest – the west

L’est – the east

These are the more straightforward phrases for east and west but they tend to be used for either compass points or specific regional descriptions eg la sud-ouest de la france

They’re not used for wider or geopolitical descriptions, so you won’t hear politicians talking about La réponse de Moucou aux ouest – Moscow’s response to the west.

French Word of the Day: Covoiturage

It's far from a new concept, but it does have a relatively new word.

Published: 8 March 2022 13:33 CET
Why do I need to know covoiturage?

Because the price of petrol at the pumps is sky-high and we all need to find ways to cut the cost of our daily commute and other journeys.  It’s more environmentally friendly too.

What does it mean?

Covoiturage – pronounced co-vwah-ture-arj – is French for car-pooling or car-sharing. 

It’s easy to dismiss it as a 21st-century means of giving someone a regular lift – but these days it’s quite the business, with a number of apps – think Blabla Car or Mobicoop – allowing people to make regular or one-off travel more affordable by sharing the cost of a car journey.

People who carpool are known as covoitureurs.

And there are areas on the outskirts of towns and cities across France, known as Aires de covoiturage, where people from different locations can meet, park their cars and complete their journeys in one vehicle, to cut costs.

The co prefix is used in many French words to mean sharing such as colocation – house-share or apartment share – or  the widely-used English language imports cohoming and coworking

Use it like this

Faire du covoiturage – car-pool

Des réseaux sociaux en ligne aident à planifier le covoiturage et à connecter entre eux les covoitureurs – Online social networks help plan carpools and connect carpoolers

