French town of Calais welcomes refugees – if they’re Ukrainian

In the French port of Calais, Ukrainian refugees get hotel rooms, roast chicken and visa support - a welcome most non-European migrants can only dream of.

Published: 9 March 2022 16:22 CET
Ukrainians fleeing war have been turned back at Calais by British officers. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Local people have given nappies, toys and clothes and the town hall has provided food and beds for the hundreds of Ukrainians who have arrived since Russia invaded their country on February 24th.

But while France has waived visa rules and welcomed at least 5,000 Ukrainians, with more expected to follow, the people in Calais are en route to the UK. 

Like thousands of others from around the world, they have come to Calais – a northern French town marked in recent years by tension over migration.

Among them is Ihor Krainyk, a builder in his 40s. After more than 24 hours of nonstop driving, he can finally breathe.

He is based in London but travelled to the Slovakian border last week to rescue his wife and daughter who were fleeing the war in Ukraine.

In Calais he was given a room and a plate of roast chicken with chocolate mousse.

“Everything is well organised here. Thank you France!” he said.   

The family’s difficulties are not over, however.

At the port of Calais, British customs officers told Krainyk he could return to England but his wife and daughter could not come.

“We found ourselves here, exhausted, without knowing where to go,” he said.

“Fortunately, people are very welcoming and told us to sleep here”.

The town’s mayor lodged the Krainyk family in a youth hostel. The number of Ukrainians sleeping there each night has reached about 120.

“I was going to pay, but they told me – no, it’s OK,” said Aleksandra, an energetic 50-year-old wearing a metallic grey jacket. “It is true we are welcome”.

Visa problems

But the warm welcome does not necessarily extend beyond Calais.

The British government has created two pathways for Ukrainians – family reunions with relatives already in Britain, and a new “sponsorship” scheme for organisations and individuals to bring in others.

But the application process is complex and ever-changing.

Of the 625 Ukrainians who applied for a visa in the Pas-de-Calais region to join their family in the UK since the beginning of the war, 306 have been rejected by the British authorities, the French local authorities said on Tuesday.

The local delivery of UK visas to Ukrainians has turned into a new source of tension between Britain and France.

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin accused Britain of a “lack of humanity” after saying that 150 Ukrainian refugees were turned back at the Channel port.

At present the visa process requires an in-person interview in either Paris or Brussels before people can travel. Britain then said on Monday it was sending visa officers to Calais to help expedite the processing of visas for Ukrainians, but it later appeared that visa help will actually be in Lille, 110km away.

Oksana Savchenko, a British citizen of Ukrainian origin, came to Calais to get papers for her sister living in Poland with her baby.

“My sister clearly has a right to entry. But we do not know where we should tell her to go. We are expecting an appointment, maybe in Paris, maybe in Brussels, and we don’t know when we will know,” she told AFP after meeting UK immigration officials last week.

She ended up having to go all the way to Warsaw to help her sister, who still does not have a visa for the UK.

Non-European migrants

While Ukrainians are received warmly in Calais, others are not. In 2016 police dismantled a giant migrant camp known as “the Jungle”, but that did not stop migrants from coming.

Migrants from Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria are still regularly chased by the police and expelled from tent sites in the area.

In contrast, the town has opened its arms to refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Overall more than two million people are estimated by the UN to have fled Ukraine.

The mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchart, personally welcomed the first Ukrainian arrivals, a family of nine adults, early last week.

The measures have led other migrants and activists to question why the Ukrainians are getting special treatment.

Steps away from the hostel, a group of Sudanese men sit on a slab of concrete eating a cold meal. They are waiting for a truck to smuggle them to the UK.

“In our country, too, there is war, militias”, said Omar, 33, who arrived from the Sudanese region of Darfur several months ago.

“All of us would like to go to England. But here we are suffering, every morning the police come and tell us to move our tents,” he said.

“Maybe because we are black, Africans.”

Francois Guennoc of the Auberge des Migrants, a coalition of associations assisting migrants, said all of them should receive the help the Ukrainians are getting.

“It is great to see all this being put in place. But we would like everyone fleeing war to be treated like this. If the British authorities open an office in Calais, why should it be reserved for Ukrainians?” he added.

“A refugee is a refugee. There should be no discrimination.”

Bouchart noted that the EU had granted “temporary protection” to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“The difference is that Ukrainians are in a regularised situation,” the mayor said.

How will France protect its economy from the effects of the Ukraine war?

The French government is set to present a plan which it hopes will protect businesses and consumers in France from the economic effects of the Ukraine war and ensuing sanctions. So what is this plan likely to contain?

Published: 9 March 2022 15:30 CET
The government is set to present next week the multi-stage “economic and social resilience plan” promised by President Emmanuel Macron in his TV bulletin to the nation.

The Prime Minister’s Office at Matignon, which has been charged with developing the plans, said on Tuesday that the plan would ‘evolve’ according to the needs of France and in response to possible counter-sanctions from Russia.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Jean Castex held a five-hour meeting with representatives of the economic sectors affected by the invasion and with trade unions and employers’ organisations.

But what is the plan likely to include? 

The most important thing is, perhaps, what it won’t include. France’s Economy and Finance Ministry has said that – unlike the Covid pandemic – this is not a “whatever it takes” situation.

There is a great deal we don’t know, but it seems clear that the first stage will target help for households hit by rising prices as well as the most exposed businesses. 

Fuel pumps

Petrol in France has already hit €2 a litre and is likely to rise, dealing a heavy blow to motorists in rural France, as well as businesses. 

Macron has hinted at some of the packages he has in mind – suggesting that measures such as the €100 inflation allowance distributed in December, plus a mileage allowance for people who drive for work, may be brought in again.

“We are thinking about the [mileage allowance] tool” Matignon said, and has indicated that it will act to offset the rising price of fuel next week and urged motorists to remain calm – pointing out that France has enough strategic fuel stocks to cover the country’s needs for three months, even if no more oil was imported.

The resilience plan will consist of “a multi-stage response, with a package that will first deal with households and part of the (aid to) companies”.

For businesses, the sectors “have not asked for cross-cutting devices but rather targeted”, calling for “diverse responses”, observed the advisers of Matignon, citing the case of aerospace whose first supplier of titanium is a Russian company.

Gas prices 

Gas and electricity prices in France are currently capped at a four percent rise until June, and the price cap could be extended beyond this date.

As of March 1st, 21.6 percent of France’s natural gas reserves were still available, according to BFMTV. Normally, stocks build up from now, as warmer spring weather arrives – though they are still affected by seasonal fluctuations. A cold snap in April, similar to last year, would see demand rise again, for example.

France is less exposed to uncertainty over Russian gas supplies, since it also has its own domestic nuclear sector for power.

However, the PM’s office said: “We need to fill up our gas reserves as much as possible, in anticipation of the coming winter.

“France has a challenge to reduce its vulnerability in the medium term in terms of energy.” 

French business

The plan will also offer support to businesses directly affected by sanctions against Russia as they seek to secure raw materials from other sources and to deal with increases in energy costs. Again the aid will be targeted and specific.

“Our entire economy is not at risk of a sudden stop. But there will be collateral damage for businesses and households,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“We have engaged a census of the companies most concerned by possible disturbances, I think in particular on the gas market” industry minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, told BFMTV.

Food prices

It’s also likely that food prices will rise, both for imports and for domestically produced goods as farmers are hit by rising costs for fuel.

The agriculture industry has been among the sectors consulted and farmers have been singled out for support, in order that they will be able to minimise the price rises that they pass on to consumers.

Date

The plan will be presented “next week”, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists on Wednesday, without mentioning a specific date.  

