Brits in France: What you need to know about your pension

Retiring to France is a popular option for Brits, offering a relaxed and sunny climate with good wine that's still within an easy journey of family back in the UK. But ensuring that you make the most of your pension is vital for your new life.

Published: 9 March 2022 12:24 CET
A couple sitting on chairs beneath a tree, silhouetted by the setting sun
Photo: Harli Marten / Unsplash

For Brits already living in France, the good news is Brexit didn’t change everything. Pension rights, including uprating of the state pension and account being taken of any period in which pension holders paid into another country’s system, were retained in the Withdrawal Agreement.

UK state pensions and civil service pensions can still be able to be paid into EU bank accounts, while private pension providers should have arrangements in place to ensure they can also continue to do so. 

Be aware, however, that any private pension lump sum payable on retirement is taxable in France. 

But some benefits have been lost to anyone who moved to France after January 1st, 2021, the end of the Brexit transition period.

READ ALSO How Brits can retire to France after Brexit

Tom Goold, founder of international financial advisers Valiant Wealth, said: “It pays to be pro-active if you’re planning to move to France or any other country. If you have a private UK pension and are over the age of 55 then you have full flexible access to the pot.

“The first 25 percent – known as the pension commencement lump sum (PCLS) – is tax free but only if you are UK tax resident. Once you have established tax residency elsewhere you will pay tax according to local rules, providing that country has a double tax agreement with the UK – which France does.

“This means that even the PCLS will be taxed, so it can pay off to take the maximum amount out of your pension before you leave.

“If this means taking a large amount and you are worried about it being in cash then you can simply invest it via a vehicle suitable for residents of France rather than leaving it in cash and losing value against the current high level of inflation.

“There are flexible pension vehicles available for EU residents such as UK-based SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) that offer multiple currency accounts and will pay out gross of UK tax to a foreign bank account. Most UK SIPP providers aren’t interested in non-residents as the extra compliance makes it commercially unviable as well as extra post-Brexit complications involved with giving advice.”

Brits living in France can claim their UK state pension, by completing an international claim form – here – as long as they have paid enough UK National Insurance to qualify. Claims must be made no more than four months before retirement age.

Most UK pensioners pay tax in the UK. But you should still declare them on your annual tax return in France – under a double taxation agreement between the two countries, you will not be charged twice, and the French taxman will assess your tax liability accordingly.

The UK government’s gov.uk website has more information on pensions for Britons living overseas.

Tax matters

Many people think that if all your income comes from the UK then there is no need to do a French tax declaration. That is in fact not the case, almost all residents of France are required to fill in the annual declaration. Double taxation agreements between the UK and France mean that you won’t be taxed on your UK income, but you still have to complete the French paperwork.

Tax declarations begin in April.

READ ALSO How to fill out the French tax declaration

You should inform tax authorities back in the UK that you’re moving to France. 

Pensioners are treated favourably in France, with a 10 percent reduction factored in on income up to €36,600. You also pay tax as a household so you probably end up paying less tax than you might elsewhere.

Currency matters

Be aware that currency fluctuations between sterling and the euro will mean that the amount that finally makes it into your bank account will change from month to month.

Scams

Brits living in France are unfortunately frequently targeted for cold-calls and scams surrounding pensions – find out more on how to protect yourself.

In all cases, it is best to obtain independent advice that’s appropriate to your personal situation, from a financial expert.

It’s often hard to tell good financial advice from bad – let’s face it, it’s all very complicated and most of us are not as financially savvy as we’d like to think and the warning signs are not always obvious.

For most of us, pensions are something we pay into, without actually thinking too hard about what we’re paying into and whether it’s enough to see us through what we hope will be many happy autumn years.

Many foreigners living in France report receiving dozens of cold calls from supposed financial experts, and Brits are particularly targeted because of different rules for UK pensioners who are living outside the UK.

Those transferring pensions from the UK to another country will not be eligible for compensation or help from a UK-based body such as Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or the Financial Ombudsman.

Protect yourself

In short, British pensioners living in Europe are not protected by UK regulation if they take their pensions out of the UK.

The Pensions Scams Industry Group (PSIG) – a voluntary body set up in the UK to combat pension scams through the publication of good practice in due diligence for trustees, providers and administrators – said that key signs to watch out for are:

  • The person or company recommending that you transfer is not authorised to do so (by FCA);
  • You are offered a financial incentive to make the transfer;
  • The person encouraging the transfer is persistent and pressures you to act quickly;
  • The initial approach about transferring was unsolicited (a cold call, for example);
  • You believe you are transferring to an employer’s scheme but you have no employment link to that employer;
  • You are transferring to an overseas scheme, but don’t live in that country;
  • The scheme will invest in high risk, unregulated or complex investments, often a single type (like forestry, hotels, overseas land or cryptocurrency);
  • You are promised very high returns on the investments;
  • The fees you will pay as part of the transfer are unclear or layered, meaning several people taking their cut or commission;
  • If it looks too good to be true, it probably is – walk away.

“In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) supervises the financial advice industry tightly,” Tom Goold, founder of EU financial adviers Valiant Wealth, told The Local.

“However, Britons living abroad are vulnerable to advisers acting outside UK regulation allowing them to get away with selling unsuitable products loaded with expensive commissions. 

“In recent years the most common example is Brits being persuaded into transferring their pensions to QROPS in jurisdictions such as Malta or Gibraltar.”

Rules for expats

About 150,000 transfers – worth an average of £120,000 each – have been made since 2006, when the UK changed its rules to allow non-residents, such as Britons living in France, to transfer their UK pensions to a third country.

Goold said he believed “99 percent” of those transfers were unnecessary.

“They have typically involved investing via an expensive insurance bond which pays the adviser up to eight percent as an up-front commission,” he said. “The money held inside the bond is then commonly invested into expensive funds which, again, pay generous up-front commissions as high as five percent.”

He said, however, it was wrong to dismiss these schemes as scams as they are not illegal.

“Usually these are legitimate schemes and registered correctly – but simply mis-sold,” he said. 

“It’s often hard to know that you are receiving bad advice as the warning signs are not obvious and advisers will make up a host of convincing reasons to justify a transfer.”

The initialisation QROPS often pops up in discussions about pensions with people who have moved from one country to another. It stands for ‘Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes’. UK pensions can be transferred to schemes in a third country that are listed as QROPS on an official HMRC list.

Inclusion on the list does not indicate HMRC approval.

Goold said that only a small number of pension holders would benefit from making such a transfer: “An overseas transfer should only be considered by individuals concerned about their Lifetime Allowance (LTA) which is an extra tax applied on pensions above £1,077,000. 

“Anyone with a pension of significantly less than this and unlikely to reach this level in the future really does not need to allow their pension to leave the UK under any circumstances.”

He added: “A big misselling practice is the unnecessary use of an insurance bond within a QROPS. This serves no structural purpose and is really only there to pay the adviser a big upfront commission. 

“The FCA has banned the use of insurance bonds in pensions in the UK but they cannot extend this to QROPS which fall outside UK regulation.”

Know who pays

Like the PSIG, Goold advises individuals to be wary of cold calls. And he said how advisers are paid for their services would offer a strong hint over where their priorities lie.

“It is important to ask as many questions as possible about fees, surrender penalties – and understanding exactly how the adviser is remunerated that will tell you whether or not you are being badly advised,” he said.

“In the UK this level of transparency is mandatory but offshore advisers could use smoke and mirrors to cover up any commissions they receive and convince clients they are getting a good deal.”

His advice? You get what you pay for – so be prepared to pay a fair fee for complex financial advice.

“People should look for properly regulated fee-based advisers who are remunerated by their clients and not by providers. 

“Such advisers typically charge a fair upfront fee based on advice, work carried out and the implementation of a solution and then an ongoing fee for advice, management and service. 

“Good advisers will charge what is fair and be willing to discuss it openly with the client – just as you would for other services in life. Under this model the adviser is committed to making the long-term relationship work as opposed to a commission-based model most commonly seen in pension transfers where the adviser can squeeze as much as 12 percent commission on day one and then move on to look for their next sale.”

