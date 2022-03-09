For members
MONEY
Brits in France: What you need to know about your pension
Retiring to France is a popular option for Brits, offering a relaxed and sunny climate with good wine that's still within an easy journey of family back in the UK. But ensuring that you make the most of your pension is vital for your new life.
Published: 9 March 2022 12:24 CET
Photo: Harli Marten / Unsplash
For members
MONEY
Ask the expert: How to avoid pension scams when you retire to France
It's a sad fact that tens of thousands of English-speakers who have or want to retire to France, or elsewhere in Europe, have lost a lot of money after they were advised into transferring their pensions unnecessarily.
Published: 8 March 2022 16:47 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments