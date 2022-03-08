Read news from:
FRENCH ELECTION PODCAST

PODCAST: Has Putin won the election for Macron and how high will French prices go?

The French presidential elections are now fully underway, so join The Local France's team and our guest experts including John Lichfield as we assess the impact of the war in Ukraine on life in France and French politics, introduce the candidates and complain about the price of a baguette.

Published: 8 March 2022 14:21 CET
Image: The Local

This week on Talking France, host Ben McPartland is joined by editor Emma Pearson, our political columnist John Lichfield and Sorbonne economics professor Claudia Senik as we look at the first week of official campaigning in the 2022 French presidential election.

Click HERE to listen to Talking France on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. 

By now you would normally expect the French newspapers, TV and radio to have wall-to-wall political coverage. Instead, of course, this has been overshadowed by the terrible events in Ukraine.

But the international turmoil is also having a direct effect on French politics.

John Lichfield tells us: “I was already of the persuasion that Macron will win, but now who else can you imagine the French electing? Zemmour or Le Pen who have a long history of supporting Putin? Mélenchon who blames Nato for everything? Pécresse who is sinking in the polls?

“I think the election is in effect over, but that in itself can cause problems. It could mean in the end that Macron’s victory is a hollow one.”

Another effect on daily life in France – and the rest of Europe – is likely to be a big jump in the cost of living, so could this cost Macron votes?

Claudia Senik thinks not, saying: “I think Macron’s recent speech was telling us that there is a price for our values – freedom, peace democracy – and the price is that the economy will suffer.”

And we’re also giving a full run-through of all the candidates – including the one who had to pulp all their election leaflets, the one who ‘forgets’ to pay for their groceries and the one who makes Ben think of The Fonz.

We will be releasing new episodes of this podcast every Tuesday. Click HERE to listen to Talking France on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. 

UKRAINE

UK government to set up visa centre for Ukrainians in northern France

The UK government on Tuesday said it was setting up a visa centre for Ukrainian refugees in northern France, after many reported being turned away at the border.

Published: 8 March 2022 14:29 CET
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament a “pop-up” site would be located in Lille, some 110 kilometres from Calais where scores of Ukrainians have gone to try and cross the Channel and join family in the UK.

Disappointed Ukrainians arriving in the Channel port city this week in the hope of getting to the UK have instead been told to go to Paris or Brussels to apply.

That has put pressure on the government in London to establish a bespoke visa application centre in Calais to cater specifically for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

But Home Secretary Priti Patel sowed confusion on Monday by stating first that the centre in Calais was already operational, then moments later that it was not yet ready.

Reader question: Why don’t Ukrainian refugees stay in France rather than crossing to the UK?

She also said the centre would be “away from the port” to prevent a “surge”, given ongoing pressures of migrants seeking to cross the Channel.

The Pas-de-Calais local authority in northern France told AFP on Tuesday that the situation remained unchanged.

“At this stage” visa applications are still being handled at the UK embassy, it added.

The British Embassy in Paris confirmed to The Local that all visa applications for the UK require an in-person appointment at the visa centre, which is in Paris.

Patel’s department then confirmed that visa applications were still only being handled by the UK embassy in Paris.

“We are in the process of establishing a second Visa Application Centre in France which will be by referral from Border Force only to support Ukrainians,” it added.

The new centre will be set up “in the coming days”, said a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

More than two million Ukrainians have fled the conflict, according to the UN. As of Monday evening, the UK had granted 300 visa applications.

That has earned it unfavourable comparisons with EU countries including France, where Ukrainians can enter without a visa and stay for at least a year, with the possibility of renewals, under a special scheme set up last weekend.

The UK insists that security checks still need to be carried out, because of the risk of infiltration by Russian forces among civilian populations.

Patel’s French counterpart Gérald Darmanin has criticised London’s policy for showing a “lack of humanity”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, though, insisted his government was “absolutely determined to be as generous as we possibly can”.

Thousands of applications were being processed from eastern and central Europe, he told reporters on Monday.

