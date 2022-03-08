Read news from:
JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: A Macron election walk-over may lead to more ‘yellow vest’ style protests in France

A second term for French president Emmanuel Macron now seems highly likely, but John Lichfield argues that a proper campaign is vital if Macron is to avoid spending much of his second term dealing with a new version of the often violent 'yellow vest' protests.

Published: 8 March 2022 12:57 CET
Emmanuel Macron at his first campaign event in Poissy, greater Paris, complete with new slogan Avec vous (with you). Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

President Emmanuel Macron gave an accomplished but odd performance at his first event of the 2022 presidential campaign on Monday.

He switched hats constantly during a supposedly unscripted town hall debate at Poissy in the outer western suburbs of Paris. “Now, I’m replying as the President,” Macron would say. “Now it’s the candidate who’s speaking.”

Later it emerged that the debate had not been so completely unscripted as all that. After the meeting, a reporter from France Info found discarded notes for what seemed to be pre-arranged questions by pre-arranged questioners.

Macron’s people denied that the meeting had been choreographed. They pointed to the fact that the President (and candidate) had taken several awkward questions on migration and the cost of living. Hmm.

This is scarcely Putinesque levels of disinformation.  It raises awkward questions, all the same, about how President Macron plans to approach what his team promises will be a “lightning campaign…close to the people.”

More to the point, how do you fight an election campaign that have already won?

Macron is now at over 30 percent in first round polls for the first time in this campaign. All his rivals are static or falling. Since the start of the Ukraine war (given the Putin fellow-travelling of three of his principal opponents), the result of the second round on April 24th is not in doubt.

And yet it matters how Macron wins and it matters how he campaigns.

If he is widely seen to have won by default – by hiding from one battle because of his legitimate preoccupation with another, far grimmer one – he could face a difficult second presidential term.

Let’s be honest. Macron would have faced a difficult second presidential term in any case. There is a large chunk of France, on the hard left and on the hard and far right, which will always regard him as an accidental or imposed President.

That was one of the arguments against him made by the Gilets Jaunes in 2018, even though Macron had won the second round the previous year with 66 percent of the vote. Events did favour him in 2017, leaving him with the easy task of beating a fumbling Marine Le Pen. But he was also rewarded by his own foresight and audacity.

It is my belief that Macron would have won again this year even if Vladimir Putin had not invaded the 21st Century. The usual suspects will claim nonetheless – some of them are already claiming – that they were “robbed” of victory by events in Ukraine.

Nothing will change the minds of the diehard Zemmouristes, Lépennists and Mélenchonistes or perhaps, more accurately, prevent them from cynically advancing such arguments. It does matter, however, how widely and plausibly such a case can be made.

It matters that Macron is seen in the next month to expose himself to something like the usual rough-and-tumble of democracy. It matters how big the turnout is in both rounds of the election on April 10th and 24th. It matters how well Macron and his allies do in the parliamentary elections on June 12th and 19th (a complex issue to which I will return in another column).

Whatever happens in the Ukraine war, the world is likely to face a recession and crippling shortage of energy and some kinds of food in the next year or more. Since France is a country where anger goes rapidly to the street, some kind of possibly violent French backlash – by unions, by farmers, by resurgent Gilets Jaunes – is probable by the end of this year.

Macron’s ability to control such events will depend partly on how well he is seen to have been elected next month and how energetically he is seen to have campaigned.

The signs so far are worrying.

The President let it be known yesterday that he would refuse to take part in televised debates with all the other 11 candidates. He would probably have refused even if there had been no war in Ukraine.

Such an event would, admittedly, be an absurd spectacle, like the teacher taking on the whole class at football. In the circumstance, however (ie Macron’s almost certain victory on April 24th), I think that the President would have more to gain from taking part than from refusing.

It also seems likely that Macron will hold very few large public rallies. One that had been planned in Marseilles last Saturday was cancelled.  Big rallies of the faithful may seem pointless in the TV and social media age but they fulfil an important function in energising the candidate’s base support (ask Donald Trump).

The main Macron plan seems to be to hold a series of town hall meetings like the one in Poissy yesterday, where the President strolls around with a microphone demonstrating his detailed knowledge of all issues from nuclear war to dairy farming.  

This approach was very successful for him in the Great Debate which he organised nationwide to sap the anger of the Gilets Jaunes movement in early 2019. It will only work, however, if the meetings are seen to be open to (non-violent) critics as well as supporters.

Macron cannot lose this election. He must, despite his entanglement in terrible events elsewhere, be seen to contest it.

He must run for re-election, not walk.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

The 2022 French presidential election campaign is now officially underway. Each weekday our new early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:10 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

TV times

Emmanuel Macron has held his first campaign event and outlined what he says will be the four ‘axes’ of his campaign –  le pacte européen (the European pact – defending the EU), le pacte entre les générations (pact between the generations –  education, health, pensions), le pacte productif (the production pact – employment and industry) and le pacte républicain (the republican pact – immigration, laïcité, security and integration) 

But in among the big ideas, the one that has undoubtedly caught the attention is his pledge to abolish the TV licence.

Debates

Talking of TV, Macron has also ruled out taking part in a TV debate with all 11 of the other candidates, saying he will only do a televised debate if (when?) he gets through to the second round.

In 2017 his second round head-to-head debate with Marine Le Pen proved something of a decisive moment as Le Pen gave a disastrous performance, appearing vague and unable to elaborate her own policies. It was also where Macron came out with his now-famous phrase poudre de perlimpinpin

The Castex plan

While Macron is on the campaign trail, prime minister Jean Castex is back in his office in Matignon, meeting industry representatives and unions as he prepares the plan – announced by Macron in his TV appearance last week – to protect French people from the effects of price rises in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The plan will apparently be presented ‘mid March’.

Runners and riders

Monday afternoon saw the official publication of the list of candidates who have qualified to get on the ballot paper – 11 of whom we already knew had qualified, with Troksyist candidate Philippe Poutou gathering his final signatures of support just in time.

As the below image shows, we have 4 women, 8 men and 0 people of colour. And in an extremely niche reference for fans of left-wing British comedians, has anyone seen Communist candidate Fabien Roussel in the same room as Stewart Lee?

Top, left to right: Nathalie Arthaud of Lutte ouvriere, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout la France, Anne Hidalgo of Parti Socialiste, Yannick Jadot of Europe Ecology  Les Verts; (middle, L-R) Jean Lassalle of Resistons, Marine Le Pen of Rassemblement National, Emmanuel Macron of La Republique en Marche, Jean-Luc Melenchon of La France Insoumise.
(bottom, L-R) Valerie Pecresse of Les Republicains, Philippe Poutou of Nouveau Parti Anticapitaliste, Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party, Eric Zemmour of Reconquete. (Photo by Joël SAGET and Eric Feferberg / AFP)

If you’re unsure how to pronounce any of the names, check out this handy video of Laurent Fabius, head of the Constitutional Council, reading the list out loud (from 1.40). 

https://twitter.com/Conseil_constit/status/1500788405684391936

Podcast

If you’re interested in French politics, don’t forget to check out The Local’s French election podcast, Talking France. It’s out on Tuesday afternoon on our podcast page here, or on Spotify and Apple. 

Intimate photos

We mentioned yesterday Emmanuel Macron’s official photographer, the very talented Soazig de La Moissonnière, whose Instagram account provides a fascinating glimpse of life in the Elysée.

Our favourite is this candid snap of Brigitte Macron using the President of the Republic as an arm rest while she changes her shoes – check out his eyebrows . . .  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ©Soazig de la Moissonnière (@soazigdelamoissonniere)

New voters

This election has a new tranche of voters – long-term British residents of France who were prompted by Brexit to apply for French citizenship, 16,000 of them according the French national statistics body Insee.

Only French citizens can vote in presidential elections, so these new Frenchmen and Frenchwomen will be voting for the first time – we spoke to some of them about their feelings ahead of polling day.

Reader question: Could the French presidential election be postponed because of the Ukraine war?

Candidates outings

On Tuesday – International Women’s Day – Macron will be presiding over a presentation of the newly created Marianne awards for individuals who have done extraordinary work on defending human rights. A phalanx of ministers will accompany him – foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, interior minister Gérald Darmanin, citizenship minister Marlène Schiappa and equality minister Elisabeth Moreno.

Green candidate Yannick Jadot will take part in a demonstration for International Women’s Day, while Eric Zemmour is holding a Femmes Avec Zemmour campaign event (given his frequently-stated views on feminism that probably won’t have quite the same flavour as Jadot’s event).

On TV communist candidate Fabien Roussel is on CNews’ ‘Elysée 2022’ show, while Marine Le Pen is on the ‘Live présidentiel’ organised by website 20 Minutes, TV station TF1 Info with Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok. 

