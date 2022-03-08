For members
MONEY
Ask the expert: How to avoid pension scams when you retire to France
It's a sad fact that tens of thousands of English-speakers who have or want to retire to France, or elsewhere in Europe, have lost a lot of money after they were advised into transferring their pensions unnecessarily.
Published: 8 March 2022 16:47 CET
Photo: Max Harlynking / Unsplash
LIVING IN FRANCE
France tests emergency sirens and reminds residents of alert protocol
France's civil defence sirens will sound on Wednesday - and authorities have highlighted that this is a regular test. But do you know what to do in a real emergency?
Published: 2 March 2022 11:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments