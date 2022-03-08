Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Covoiturage

It's far from a new concept, but it does have a relatively new word.

Published: 8 March 2022 13:33 CET
Why do I need to know covoiturage?

Because the price of petrol at the pumps is sky-high and we all need to find ways to cut the cost of our daily commute and other journeys.  It’s more environmentally friendly too.

What does it mean?

Covoiturage – pronounced co-vwah-ture-arj – is French for car-pooling or car-sharing. 

It’s easy to dismiss it as a 21st-century means of giving someone a regular lift – but these days it’s quite the business, with a number of apps – think Blabla Car or Mobicoop – allowing people to make regular or one-off travel more affordable by sharing the cost of a car journey.

People who carpool are known as covoitureurs.

And there are areas on the outskirts of towns and cities across France, known as Aires de covoiturage, where people from different locations can meet, park their cars and complete their journeys in one vehicle, to cut costs.

The co prefix is used in many French words to mean sharing such as colocation – house-share or apartment share – or  the widely-used English language imports cohoming and coworking

Use it like this

Faire du covoiturage – car-pool

Des réseaux sociaux en ligne aident à planifier le covoiturage et à connecter entre eux les covoitureurs – Online social networks help plan carpools and connect carpoolers

French Word of the Day: Époustouflant

Berlin wrote an iconic 1980s song about it, and French has a word for it.

Published: 7 March 2022 15:26 CET
Why do I need to know époustouflant(e)?

Because there are so many surprising things going on in the world right now, that we all need another word to be able to properly express our surprise.

What does it mean?

Époustouflant or epoustouflante if you are talking about a feminine item is pronounced eh-poo-stoo-flan (or eh-poo-stoo-flant in the feminine) and it translates directly as breathtaking.

It’s used to express surprise, shock or amazement.

And it’s slightly easier, though no less enjoyable, to say than à couper le souffle (to cut the breath).

It comes from the verb époustoufler – to astonish to the point of taking one’s breath away. It is believed the word was first coined in the 19th century.

Use it like this

J’ai séjourné dans un hôtel avec une vue époustouflante – I stayed in a hotel with a breathtaking view

Paysage époustouflant – breathtaking scenery

Un acteur époustouflant – an astonishing actor

Une nouvelle époustouflante – stunning news

