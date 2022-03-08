Read news from:
Austria
EXPLAINED: What do France’s new Covid rules mean for tourists?

France is planning a major relaxation of its Covid rules, but other restrictions - notably on travel - remain in place. This is what you need to know if you're planning a trip to France.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:46 CET
EXPLAINED: What do France's new Covid rules mean for tourists?
Tourists take a self in Etretat in Normandy. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

On Monday, March 14th, France brings in a pretty radical relaxation of its Covid rules – the vaccine pass which has been in place in various forms since summer 2021 will be scrapped for almost all venues, while masks will no longer be required in most public spaces.

Here’s a look at how the new rules will apply to you if you are visiting France either for a holiday, to see friends and family or visiting a second home.

Getting to France

Restrictions on travel do remain in place, so not everyone can enter France.

France’s green list has recently been expanded and if you’re coming from a green list country you can enter France for any reason, including tourism. If you’re fully vaccinated you don’t need a Covid test. If you are not fully vaccinated to French standards, you will need to show a negative Covid test at the border.

Full details on travel rules for green countries HERE.

If you’re entering from an orange list country – which includes the UK, USA and Australia – you may not be allowed to enter if you’re unvaccinated.

Fully vaccinated arrivals can travel for any reason and do not need a Covid test.

Unvaccinated people can only travel if their trip is for essential reasons – you can find the full list here but it does not include holidays, family visits or visits to second-homes. Those who do qualify to travel will need a negative Covid test.

If applicable, proof of vaccination will need to be shown at the border – this can be your home country’s vaccination certificate, there is no requirement to use the French vaccine pass at the border. A booster shot is not needed to enter the country.

The above rules do not change on March 14th – see here for the latest travel rules updates.

In France

Once you’re in France, some rules relax from March 14th.

Vaccine pass – the vaccine pass is currently required for entry to a wide range of everyday venues including bars, cafés, tourist sites and long-distance trains.

It has caused particular headaches for visitors, including for non-Europeans who needed to exchange their vaccination certificate to get a French-approved QR code and for families with children over the age of 12.

From March 14th a pass will only be required when visiting nursing homes, hospitals and venues where vulnerable people live. This pass is a ‘health pass’ so if you need to visit one of these venues you can show a recent negative Covid test instead of a vaccination certificate.

The pass is not required if you need emergency medical treatment while in France.

Full details here.

Mask rules – mask rules also relax on March 14th although they are not scrapped entirely. 

Masks will no longer be required in most indoor public spaces including bars, cafés, shops or workplaces. They will, however, still be required on all public transport (including trains, Metro, buses, taxis and VTC such as Uber, ferries and planes) and in all public transport hubs (eg airports, train stations, Metro stations). Failure to wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose on public transport will be punishable by a €135 fine.

Masks will also be required to visit a hospital, medical centre or care home as either a patient or a visitor.

Private businesses are entitled to impose their own conditions of entry, so businesses such as shops, bars or restaurants are legally entitled to make mask-wearing a condition of entry, if they want.

Self-isolation – if you test positive for Covid while in France, you are obliged to self-isolate until your test is negative. If you are a contact case of someone who has tested positive you need to get tested, but if you are fully vaccinated and your test is negative you are not obliged to self-isolate, although it is recommended;

READ ALSO How tourists and visitors can get a Covid test in France

Recommendations – the rest of France’s Covid protocols that remain in place are recommendations rather than rules. People are still advised to physically distance, or to wear a mask if they are in an indoor space where physical distancing is not possible.

The gestes barrières (hygiene measures) remain recommended with the suggestion that people should refrain from shaking hands or doing la bise (the French double cheek kiss), while people are advised to regularly wash their hands or use hand sanitiser.

What next?

Travel rules generally change on a country-by-country basis, you can find the latest updates here.

The vaccine pass is technically suspended rather than scrapped, and could be reintroduced if another wave of Covid comes along. many epidemiologists are predicting that this could happen in the autumn. You can find the latest announcements on rules here.

COVID-19 ALERT

France to scrap vaccine pass and mask rule

The French Prime Minister has confirmed that the rules on masks and vaccine passes will be scrapped in almost all venues from March 14th.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:36 CET
France to scrap vaccine pass and mask rule

The government had previously said that mid March was a likely date for relaxation of the rules, with the health minister adding targets around the number of cases and patients in hospital.

But Prime Minister Jean Castex, speaking on the TF1 TV channel’s lunchtime show, confirmed that the rules would be scrapped from Monday, March 14th.

Castex said: “After a fifth wave of Covid on an unprecedented scale, the health situation has been improving significantly for several weeks. In particular, the pressure on hospitals due to the epidemic has decreased significantly, allowing the lifting of emergency protocols and a gradual resumption of scheduled appointments and surgeries.

“Under these conditions, and while scientific models do not foresee any change in this favourable trajectory in the coming weeks, we can today announce new measures.”

From Monday, March 14th, masks will no longer be compulsory in any indoor spaces – with the exception of public transport, medical establishments and care homes. Private businesses will still be able to make mask-wearing a condition of entry.

Castex did not mention schools, but his office later clarified that masks will no longer be required in the classroom.

The government still recommends masks for at-risk positive and contact cases, symptomatic individuals and health care professionals.

The vaccine pass – currently required to access a wide range of venues including bars, restaurants, tourist sites and ski lifts – will also be suspended from March 14th.

A health pass – requiring proof of either vaccination or a recent negative Covid test – will still be needed to access venues with extremely vulnerable residents such as hospitals and care homes.

 

Covid case numbers have fallen tenfold since January, when daily cases peaked at over 100,000 a day. Although patient numbers in hospitals are also falling there were still 2,329 Covid patients in intensive care on March 2nd.

The targets previously set by health minister Olivier Véran were to have an R rate below 1, an incidence rate (cases per 100,000 people) below 500 and to have fewer than 1,500 Covid patients in intensive care.

On March 2nd the R rate was 0.63 and the incidence rate was 584.

There appears to be more doubt about whether the hospital target will be met – on March 2nd there were 2,329 patients in ICU, this has been falling steadily since the beginning of February and the current number is 24 percent lower than the previous week. However experts estimate the the occupancy is still likely to be at around 1,700 – above the target – by March 14th. 

France first introduced the health pass in summer 2021 before converting it into a vaccine pass – where a negative Covid test was no longer accepted – in January 2022.

In January it also added the obligation to have a booster shot in order to keep a working health pass and stipulated that this must be given within four months of the second dose – something that has proved a particular headache for tourists coming from countries which do not offer a booster after four months.

The requirement for all children aged 12 and over to have either a health or vaccine pass has also proved problematic for visitors from countries that do not have widespread vaccination programmes for children.

In France the vaccine pass has been credited with driving the high vaccination rate – over 90 percent of adults are vaccinated in France and 79.3 percent of the entire population have had at least one vaccine dose. Vaccination is open to everyone aged five and older. 

 
