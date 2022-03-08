For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What do France’s new Covid rules mean for tourists?
France is planning a major relaxation of its Covid rules, but other restrictions - notably on travel - remain in place. This is what you need to know if you're planning a trip to France.
Published: 8 March 2022 11:46 CET
Tourists take a self in Etretat in Normandy. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP
COVID-19 ALERT
France to scrap vaccine pass and mask rule
The French Prime Minister has confirmed that the rules on masks and vaccine passes will be scrapped in almost all venues from March 14th.
Published: 3 March 2022 13:36 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments