For members
FRENCH PROPERTY
The ‘cheap’ way to get a second-home in France
Everything is relative when it comes to price, but several French start-ups are launching a new model that offers a cut-price way to get a luxury second-home in France.
Published: 7 March 2022 10:55 CET
Illustration photo: Armand Khoury / Unsplash
For members
BREXIT
Marmite, tea bags and pork pies: What can you bring into France from the UK?
It's not unusual for Brits to bring a little taste of home when they travel to France, whether it's 'proper' teabags, a jar of Marmite or a ham sandwich for the journey - but some of these treats are banned since Brexit. Here's a look at what you can bring in.
Published: 22 February 2022 09:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments