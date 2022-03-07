Read news from:
NUCLEAR POWER

Reader question: Did France really try to cover up the 1986 Chernobyl disaster?

On April 26, 1986, reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear plant - in Soviet-era Ukraine - exploded. A radioactive ‘cloud’ covered large parts of Europe, but did France really try to hide the danger from the population?

Published: 7 March 2022 13:17 CET
Archive image of the Chernobyl nuclear plant days after the explosion in reactor four (Photo by Vladimir Repik / AFP)

Question: When people in France are discussing the risks to nuclear safety because of the war in Ukraine, I keep hearing people say sarcastically ‘but of course radiation clouds stop at the French border’ – what are they talking about? I don’t get it?

The Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine was in the news in recent days, after invading Russian forces clashed with the country’s national guards protecting the decommissioned plant – which is still leaking radioactive material after the disaster 36 years ago.

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster triggered the release of radioactive contamination into the atmosphere – to date the world’s largest known release of radioactivity into the environment. What became known as a ‘radioactive cloud’ travelled west over Europe. It passed over Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK.

The French government of the time, headed by Jacques Chirac, was widely criticised for its handling of the crisis. While officials in Germany warned consumers not to eat fresh produce and distributed iodine pills, the government here took no special measures.

But the truth is, there was no need for France to take special measures, as Germany did. The government’s worst mistake was not to explain the situation fully to an understandably-worried population – an error it had made previously, and has made since.

An apparently apocryphal comment, attributed to the head of the Service central de protection contre les rayonnements ionisants at the time, that “The Chernobyl cloud has stopped at the French border,” has been frequently repeated and widely mocked as an example of the French attitude.

It also led to suggestions that France covered up the truth about the cloud and even concealed information about its effects.

In fact, most of France did escape relatively lightly: parts of the Vosges, the Jura, the Southern Alps and Corsica were the most affected as weather conditions at the time pushed the plume northwards.

In 2001, several hundred people, mainly in eastern France and Corsica, filed a lawsuit against the government after suffering thyroid issues, a classic symptom of radioactive contamination.

They claimed it was caused by the radiation from Chernobyl, and that the government had covered up the severity of the situation.

But, after a 10-year legal battle, a court dismissed the case and cleared nuclear scientist Pierre Pellerin – who was reported to have uttered that fateful ‘borders’ phrase – of charges that he covered up the true effects of the cloud.

And a 2000 report titled Birth of a myth: the Chernobyl fallout in France, by the International Nuclear Information System – part of the International Atomic Energy Agency – found that France’s official position at the time was accurate and proportional to the relatively low danger.

“In France the average dose due to the Chernobyl accident represented less than 10 percent of the yearly dose produced by natural radioactivity, so French authorities were right not to be alarmed,” an abstract of the report said. 

“In Germany the radioactive fallout was 10 times higher than in France and German authorities expected a far more intense contamination. As a consequence, health measures taken in Germany were nothing like those taken in France; that difference made journalists say that the radioactive contamination had stopped at the Franco-German border.”

As we can see from the fact that this line is still circulating, however, it did cause long-lasting damage to trust in the French authorities.

Last week saw reports of people buying iodine tablets in response to the worrying news from Ukraine, apparently unconvinced that the government would distribute these if it became necessary.

READ ALSO What to do in case of a nuclear alert in France

UKRAINE

Reader question: Why don’t Ukrainian refugees stay in France rather than head to UK?

The latest political spat between the UK and France over the treatment of Ukrainian refugees has caused this common question to raise its head again. We look at the reality of the situation for those fleeing Ukraine.

Published: 7 March 2022 12:22 CET
Question: I see France is telling the UK to ‘be more generous’ to Ukrainian refugees, but why can’t they stay in France? Last time I checked France was a safe country, so why do they have to go to the UK?

The short and simplest answer to this common question, of course, is that they can but they may not want to.

Here’s the longer answer:

Over the weekend French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin sent a letter to his British counterpart Priti Patel, accusing the UK of a ‘lack of humanity’ as Ukrainians attempting to reach family in the UK were turned back at Calais by British border authorities.

The issue here is visas, and there’s quite a difference in both rules and attitude on the UK and French sides.

France

Ukrainians have since 2017 been covered by the 90-day rule (the same rule that applies to Brits visiting France since Brexit) which means that they can enter France  and anywhere in the EU without needing a visa.

The EU last week agreed that the 90-day limit for Ukrainians can be extended to one year, renewable if necessary, so they can now enter France (or any other EU country) without a visa and stay there for one year, although depending on the country policy they will probably have to register for residency after arrival.

UK

By contrast, the UK requires all Ukrainians entering the country to have a visa, and this rule has not been lifted because of the war. The UK has introduced extra provisions for Ukrainians who already have family in the UK to join them, but they still need to get the paperwork in order before crossing the Channel.

The visa process involves an in-person interview at the visa centre, which is in Paris, so all Ukrainians who are travelling via France need to come to Paris before travelling up to Calais or other northern ports.

Where to stay

So we can see that staying in France is a lot easier from a paperwork point of view, so why don’t they do that?

It comes down to choice. Many Ukrainians have stayed in France  (France was already home to around 40,000 Ukrainian citizens or citizens of Ukrainian descent) but since the start of the war it is the countries closest to Ukraine – such as Poland and Moldova – which have taken by far the biggest share of the estimated 1.5 million people who have fled.

The most common reasons for country choice is either language or already having family in the country – because of the visa process almost all of the Ukrainians wanting to travel to the UK already have family living there, who they want to join and stay with until it is safe to go home.

And yes, of course France is a safe country. But the combination of geography and the lack of flights leaving Ukraine means that virtually Ukrainians coming to the UK have gone through at least one other country on the way.

Insisting that refugees from Ukraine stay in the ‘first safe country’ would basically mean that the UK would take no refugees from the war-torn country and that many of those fleeing would not be able to join their closest relatives on the other side of the Channel.

Hence why French minister Darmanin called it a “lack of humanity”. 

