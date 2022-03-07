For members
NUCLEAR POWER
Reader question: Did France really try to cover up the 1986 Chernobyl disaster?
On April 26, 1986, reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear plant - in Soviet-era Ukraine - exploded. A radioactive ‘cloud’ covered large parts of Europe, but did France really try to hide the danger from the population?
Published: 7 March 2022 13:17 CET
Archive image of the Chernobyl nuclear plant days after the explosion in reactor four (Photo by Vladimir Repik / AFP)
UKRAINE
Reader question: Why don’t Ukrainian refugees stay in France rather than head to UK?
The latest political spat between the UK and France over the treatment of Ukrainian refugees has caused this common question to raise its head again. We look at the reality of the situation for those fleeing Ukraine.
Published: 7 March 2022 12:22 CET
