Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Rail travel in Greater Paris area capped at €5 per ticket

Some 2 million people a year will be able to enjoy cheaper travel in the Greater Paris area from today, after public transport ticket prices were capped at €5 - except for the airport.

Published: 7 March 2022 10:35 CET
Rail travel in Greater Paris area capped at €5 per ticket
Photo: Christophe Archambault / AFP)

The so-called ‘tariff shield’, promised by presidential candidate and president of the Île-de-France region Valérie Pécresse, means that occasional travellers without a Navigo pass will be able to travel on trains and RER lines managed by Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDF Mobilités) for a maximum of €5.

Books of 10 tickets are available for €40, meaning those who plan to travel more often can make greater savings still.

However there is one exception – tickets departing from or arriving at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport are not subject to these rates. The current rate is €10.30. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“About 21 million journeys per year were made by buying tickets at more than €5 per trip by around 2 million people,” IDF Mobilités said in a statement.

Until this measure was brought in, the cost of a ticket varied markedly depending on which zones travellers were in.

“Our objective is to encourage occasional travelers from the outer suburbs to use public transport more, and not to create territorial inequality or fare injustices,” vice-president of IDF Mobilités Grégoire de Lasteyrie said.

In 2022, many changes will take place in Ile-de-France transport.

Metro line 4, for example, has been extended and now goes to Bagneux. And line 12 should also be extended in spring 2022.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Macron runs and vax pass ends: 6 essential articles for life in France

The President has decided to run for a second - and final - term in office, the vaccine pass will be suspended next week, and a much-loved singer returns after a long absence…

Published: 6 March 2022 08:20 CET
Macron runs and vax pass ends: 6 essential articles for life in France

A day before the official deadline President Emmanuel Macron announced, to the surprise of precisely no one, that he will stand for a second five-year term in office. He already had more than enough signatures of sponsorship before he declared his candidacy.

International events he said, without directly mentioning the Russian invasion of Ukraine in an open letter to voters, meant he could not run a campaign as he had intended.

Here, we examine key points from his letter to the electorate.

Elections: 5 key points from Macron’s letter to the French people

Macron had earlier set a deadline for lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions in France – including a ‘suspension’ of the vaccine pass requirement to enter a range of venues.

The decision caught some by surprise, but cases and hospitalisations are falling rapidly, which prompted Macron to set a March 14th deadline on the vaccine pass.

Read about the timeline to a mostly mask-free future here.

Calendar: When is France lifting Covid restrictions?

That news, and the long-awaited return of lighter nights – not to mention the blossom starting to appear on the trees, and spring flowers pushing up through the soil – may have you thinking about breaking out of the shackles of a stay-at-home, stay-warm post-Christmas winter existence.

Here, we outline festivals and events that could take your fancy over the next couple of months.

11 things to do in France in Spring 2022

Speaking of a long-awaited return, singer Stromae is back with his first album in nine years. It turns out that there’s rather more to the talented Belgian-Rwandan artist than slick tunes and smart dance moves.

We’ve put together this primer for you.

Stromae: 5 things to know about one of France’s best-loved artists

Journalists at The Local know as well as anyone that moving from one country to another can be difficult, but from bank accounts to driving licences, tipping to customer service, there are some particular challenges for Americans in France, as we explain here.

We point you in the direction of the solutions, too…

What are the biggest challenges for Americans in France?

We can’t pretend it is always easy, however. Sorry. But here’s a handy French word to describe your situation dealing with French bureaucracy.

French Word of the Day: Calvaire

SHOW COMMENTS