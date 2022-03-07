Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Époustouflant

Berlin wrote an iconic 1980s song about it, and French has a word for it.

Published: 7 March 2022 15:26 CET
Published: 7 March 2022 15:26 CET
Why do I need to know époustouflant(e)?

Because there are so many surprising things going on in the world right now, that we all need another word to be able to properly express our surprise.

What does it mean?

Époustouflant or epoustouflante if you are talking about a feminine item is pronounced eh-poo-stoo-flan (or eh-poo-stoo-flant in the feminine) and it translates directly as breathtaking.

It’s used to express surprise, shock or amazement.

And it’s slightly easier, though no less enjoyable, to say than à couper le souffle (to cut the breath).

It comes from the verb époustoufler – to astonish to the point of taking one’s breath away. It is believed the word was first coined in the 19th century.

Use it like this

J’ai séjourné dans un hôtel avec une vue époustouflante – I stayed in a hotel with a breathtaking view

Paysage époustouflant – breathtaking scenery

Un acteur époustouflant – an astonishing actor

Une nouvelle époustouflante – stunning news

French Word of the Day: Dératisation

If you plan to take on the 3-6 million rats living in Paris, this is word might come in handy.

Published: 4 March 2022 14:31 CET
Published: 4 March 2022 14:31 CET

Why do I need to know dératisation? 

Because rats are everywhere. 

What does it mean? 

Dératisation, pronounced day-rat-isa-shon, is a name given to the process of exterminating rats, systematically within a pre-defined area.  It is sometimes used to talk about rodent control more widely. 

As a verb, you can say dératiser if to talk about the action of exterminating rats. 

Estimates for the number of rats in France vary widely, but most dératisation experts believe the number is 3-6 million in Paris alone. 

Globally there are more than 60 recognised species of rat. A female rate can have up to 55 babies per year. A newborn female rat becomes fertile at two months old. A couple of rates can produce some 5,000 descendants in a single year, which is why it is so hard to keep their numbers under control. 

Shops specialised in dératisation are common in France.

Shops specialised in dératisation are common in France. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

The City of Paris has launched an app called Dans Ma Rue where you can signal a rat sighting to the competent authorities. This technological approach does not seemed to have worked though. Despite making more than 7,000 “interventions” every year, local authorities concede that there has been a “surge” in rat numbers in some parts of the capital. 

Use it like this

Un plan de dératisation a été lancé par la direction – A rat extermination was launched by the management

Une entreprise spécialisée dans la dératisation a été appelée pour faire un diagnostic complet – A business specialising in rodent control has been called to do a complete assessment 

Deux opérations de dératisation ont eu lieu – Two vermin control operations took place

On va dératiser ce bâtiment – We are going to exterminate the rats in this building

Related vocabulary

un raticide – a rat poison 

des produits anti-parasitaires – pest control products 

un piège – a trap 

les nuisibles – pests 

le rongeur – the rodent 

un service de dératisation – a rat extermination service

