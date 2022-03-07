French Word of the Day: Époustouflant

Why do I need to know époustouflant(e)?

Because there are so many surprising things going on in the world right now, that we all need another word to be able to properly express our surprise.

What does it mean?

Époustouflant or epoustouflante if you are talking about a feminine item is pronounced eh-poo-stoo-flan (or eh-poo-stoo-flant in the feminine) and it translates directly as breathtaking.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

It’s used to express surprise, shock or amazement.

And it’s slightly easier, though no less enjoyable, to say than à couper le souffle (to cut the breath).

It comes from the verb époustoufler – to astonish to the point of taking one’s breath away. It is believed the word was first coined in the 19th century.

Use it like this

J’ai séjourné dans un hôtel avec une vue époustouflante – I stayed in a hotel with a breathtaking view

Paysage époustouflant – breathtaking scenery

Un acteur époustouflant – an astonishing actor

Une nouvelle époustouflante – stunning news