ENERGY

What to do in the case of a nuclear alert in France

France has a large nuclear sector, which has helped it be more independent when it comes to energy. However the power source is not without risk - here is the French emergency protocol and what to do if you heard the sirens.

Published: 4 March 2022 16:10 CET
Nuclear power plants, like this one in eastern France, could cause huge loss of life in the case of an accident.
France relies heavily on energy produced by nuclear power plants. Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

There are 18 nuclear power plants in France, with a total of 56 reactors, and plans to build more. The first nuclear plant opened in France in 1962. 

According to the French government, accidents can occur in the nuclear plants themselves, during the transport of radioactive substances, as the result of an leak of radiation into the environment and at facilities where uranium is produced, conditioned or stocked.  

In some parts of France, there’s also the potential for radiation to drift in from another country.

Because of its large nuclear sector, France has a detailed emergency protocol:

If you live or work within 10km of a nuclear plant, there are a number of measures you can take to prepare:

  • Pick up information brochures from your local mairie (town hall);
  • Pick up iodine tablets from a pharmacy partnered with the town hall – you will need proof of address; 
  • Organise an emergency kit with your identity documents and any other important paperwork, medicine, first-aid equipment, clothes, a battery radio with extra batteries, food and drink. 

It’s worth also knowing the relevant emergency numbers to call – Emergency in France: Who to call and what to say 

In the case of a nuclear accident, you will be alerted by sirens.

In most towns and cities these are tested on the first Wednesday of the month, the test siren goes on for 1 minute and 41 seconds, but if the emergency is real this will be three spells of one-minute 41-seconds, broken by a five-second pause.

A 30-second siren indicates the end of any alert.

However, some areas of the country have their own distinct alert signals for nuclear incidents, which is why you should contact your local mairie for information

If you hear the long siren, you should take the following steps:

  • Make sure you are in a building, ideally with concrete walls. Close all doors and windows and cut any air conditioning. 
  • If you are driving when an alert goes off, get into a building as soon as possible. Vehicles are not adequate protection. 
  • Avoid touching things outside as much as possible. If it has been raining, put outside anything that has got wet (such as umbrellas, shoes, coats) while out of doors
  • Stay informed from reliable news sources – eg French public radio services. If you’re looking on social media follow only official accounts for public bodies such as mairies, police or government ministers. Public authorities will issue instructions on what to do – notably whether or not to consume iodine tablets – via the media. It is recommended that you get information from public service broadcasters (either online, on the radio or TV), specifically France Bleu, France Info, France Télévisions.
  • Don’t fetch your children from school once you hear the sirens – school staff are trained in how to protect them. Don’t search for other family members who are not at home. 
  • Avoid using the phone to keep the airwaves free for emergency services.
  • Only take iodine tablets, which help prevent radiation from being absorbed by your thyroid gland, if local authorities instruct you to do so. If you don’t have iodine tablets at home, local authorities will organise an emergency distribution. Priority will be given to pregnant women and children under the age of 18. 
  • Prepare for evacuation from the zone. Have your emergency kit ready. 
  • During evacuation, follow instructions from the local authority. 

In the period following an accident, once you are safely sheltered inside, you should:

  • Remain calm – public authorities will handle those who have been potentially exposed to dangerous levels of radiation and make them undergo medical examination
  • Follow the news closely and signal your presence to the local Centre d’accueil et d’Information du public (CAI), which has been set up in your commune. Details how to do this will be included in information brochures distributed by the mairie. If you can’t reach the CAI, contact the mairie itself. 

If you live near a nuclear site but beyond a 10km radius, you may be living within a Zone de protection des populations (ZPP).

If you live in the vicinity of a nuclear plant, you should check with your local mairie to find out if you live in one of these zones. If you do, then you should follow the following steps, post-accident:

  • Local authorities will ban the consumption of food produced in the area since the accident. You should survive on food you already have stocked at home and contact the mairie to find out where food deliveries will take place. Don’t go hunting or fishing for food. 
  • Unless informed otherwise, you can still consume tap water.
  • Specialists will visit your home to clean the building exterior of radioactive particles. You will likely receive instructions on how to clean the inside of your home. 
  • Avoid green spaces and forests which are likely to store large amounts of radiation. 
  • Do not evacuate unless asked to do so by the local authority. 

UKRAINE

How to help Ukrainians in Paris and across France

A range of services are available for Ukrainian refugees in France - but more donations and volunteers are vital, and there is also an appeal for help from English-speakers in Paris.

Published: 4 March 2022 11:38 CET
How to help Ukrainians in Paris and across France

The city of Paris is working to offer a network of arrangements for Ukrainians arriving in the capital.

A first port of call should be the Ukraine Emergency Centre, at 39, rue des cheminots in the city’s 18th arrondissement. 

Run by France Terre d’Asile, a non-profit organisation that supports asylum seekers and advocates for asylum rights, staff at the centre will be able to assess the specific needs of refugees and their families and ensure they get the help and support they need.

A number of venues around the city are already welcoming Ukrainian refugees, and offering a range of personal, administrative, and legal support services.

In addition, nurseries and schools in Paris will be available to accommodate children of refugee families, and school canteens will serve food for free. Counselling and psychological support to children and their families will be available.

Travelling through France to the UK

Ukrainian refugees planning to travel through France to the UK as they flee the Russian invasion should travel to capital Paris, rather than ports like Calais.

The reason for this is the the UK government has refused to waive visa rules, and Ukrainians who try to travel to the UK without a valid visa will be turned back.

The process of getting a visa – which are only issued in certain circumstances, mostly to people who already have family in the UK – involves an in-person interview at the Visa Application Centre, which is in Paris.

READ ALSO EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

The British Embassy told The Local: “Ukrainian nationals seeking to travel to the UK should call the Home Office on +44 300 3032785.

“The visa application process includes attending an appointment at a Visa Application Centre (VAC). The VAC in France is in Paris: details are given when the appointment is booked.”

How people across France can help Ukraine refugees

The Ministry of the Interior has set up a web page for individuals in France who want to help refugees. It offers advice for those who want to offer temporary accommodation, as well as other, equally valuable, aid to help Ukrainians who plan to stay in France for some time.

The Croix Rouge and the ACTED association are co-ordinating the donation of clothes and other items, while financial donations can be made to by sending cheques to:

Croix rouge française – conflit Ukraine 2022. 

Croix Rouge française CS 20011

59895 Lille Cedex 9

In Paris, mairies in all arrondissements will be open on Saturday to collect donations. The list of items that are urgently needed include: 

  • Hygiene products such as shower gel and shampoo;
  • Period products;
  • First aid material, such as plasters and bandages;
  • Dry foodstuffs including pasta, rice, packet soup, tea, instant coffee;

Check with the website of the arrondissement’s mairie for items that are specifically wanted.

READ ALSO How you can help Ukrainian media

Many Ukrainians have English, rather than French, as a second language. Any English-speakers in Paris willing and able to volunteer their time to help refugees should first contact Fabrique de la Solidarité.

The City of Paris has released exceptional emergency aid of €1 million to help associations in the capital organising the collection and delivery of food and basic necessities to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Premises have been made available for storage of donated products that are awaiting transport.

