Three seriously injured in explosion in Paris suburbs

The blast happened at 5.30am on Friday in what appears to be a residential street in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers.
Around 150 firefighters are at the scene on Rue André Karman, and many of the surrounding streets are closed to allow access to emergency vehicles.
Gas supplies in the immediate area have also been cut off as a precaution.
The explosion caused a fire in the four-storey building which has now been brought under control, but the top floor of the building is partially collapsed.
Residents are being evacuated and emergency crew say the injury total could rise.
The cause of the explosion is not known, but anti-terror police are not involved in the investigation.
