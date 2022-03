Why do I need to know dératisation?

Because rats are everywhere.

What does it mean?

Dératisation, pronounced day-rat-isa-shon, is a name given to the process of exterminating rats, systematically within a pre-defined area. It is sometimes used to talk about rodent control more widely.

As a verb, you can say dératiser if to talk about the action of exterminating rats.

Estimates for the number of rats in France vary widely, but most dératisation experts believe the number is 3-6 million in Paris alone.

Globally there are more than 60 recognised species of rat. A female rate can have up to 55 babies per year. A newborn female rat becomes fertile at two months old. A couple of rates can produce some 5,000 descendants in a single year, which is why it is so hard to keep their numbers under control.

Shops specialised in dératisation are common in France. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

The City of Paris has launched an app called Dans Ma Rue where you can signal a rat sighting to the competent authorities. This technological approach does not seemed to have worked though. Despite making more than 7,000 “interventions” every year, local authorities concede that there has been a “surge” in rat numbers in some parts of the capital.

Use it like this

Un plan de dératisation a été lancé par la direction – A rat extermination was launched by the management

Une entreprise spécialisée dans la dératisation a été appelée pour faire un diagnostic complet – A business specialising in rodent control has been called to do a complete assessment

Deux opérations de dératisation ont eu lieu – Two vermin control operations took place

On va dératiser ce bâtiment – We are going to exterminate the rats in this building

Related vocabulary

un raticide – a rat poison

des produits anti-parasitaires – pest control products

un piège – a trap

les nuisibles – pests

le rongeur – the rodent

un service de dératisation – a rat extermination service