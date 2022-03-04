Read news from:
HEALTH

France launches new colon-cancer testing system for over 50s

France has a nationwide colon cancer testing programme aimed at 50-74 year olds, and now tests can be ordered online and done in the privacy of your own home.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:53 CET
French health authorities are encouraging people aged between 50-74 to take colorectal cancer tests.
French health authorities are encouraging people aged between 50-74 to take colorectal cancer tests. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Why should I test for colorectal cancer? 

French health authorities recommend that if you are aged between 50-74, it is worth taking a colorectal cancer test every two years. 

About 2.5 million people in France take this test every year.

90 percent of colorectal cancers which are picked up early can be cured.

Getting a test is completely free if you are registered with the French public health system. The test itself is painless. 

How can I test for colorectal cancer?

On March 1st, the French government launched a new system whereby you can order a colorectal cancer test kit by post

If you live in France and are between 50-74, you will likely receive a letter titled: Dépistage du cancer colorectal: un test simple et rapide qui peut sauver la vie

It looks something like the sample below:

A letter inviting people to order a free colorectal cancer test kit.

A letter inviting people to order a free colorectal cancer test kit. (Source: https://monkit.depistage-colorectal.fr)

Note the invitation number in the bottom left hand corner – you will need it to order the test online. 

If you don’t have a computer, you can also get a test kit following a consultation with:

  • Your GP 
  • a gynaecologist;
  • a gastroenterologist; 
  • a preventative care doctor recognised by the French public health system.

You complete the test at home following the instructions provided and then send it by post (a prepaid envelope is provided) to a lab for analysis. Your results will be available online three days after you send the test and you will receive confirmation fifteen days later in the post. 

What if I don’t receive a letter? 

If you are aged between 50-74, you are supposed to receive a letter inviting you to get tested every two years, even if you don’t display symptoms or don’t have a family history of the illness. You will need to be fully registered in the French health system with a carte vitale in order to get the invitation

If you don’t receive one, you can contact your closest cancer testing centre – full list here

What about other age groups? 

If you are under 50 years old, you won’t be sent a letter inviting you to take a test because you are not considered to be at risk of developing this cancer. 

If you are over 74 years old, you will not be sent letters inviting you to get tested. 

If you’re not in this age group but you want a test, you can speak to your doctor to request one. 

What if I test positive? 

The vast majority of tests come back negative – and even if it is positive, this isn’t a sure sign that you have cancer. 

A positive test result means that blood has been detected in the sample. This could be a sign of cancer but could be something more benign. 

If you receive a positive test result, your doctor will refer you to a gastroenterologist who will perform a colonoscopy to check whether you have colorectal cancer. In more than half of all cases, this colonoscopy reveals no signs of cancer. 

HEALTH

French MPs approve law to extend abortion time limit

MPs in France have approved a law that extends the deadline for abortions, despite opposition from pro-life activists and far-right representatives.

Published: 25 February 2022 10:12 CET
French MPs approve law to extend abortion time limit

The law extending the abotion limit from 12 weeks to 14 weeks was approved by 135 lawmakers in a final vote in the Assemblée nationale on Wednesday, with 47 MPs voting against the extension, and nine abstaining.

It will be one of the final bills to be passed in this Parliament before it closes ahead of April’s presidential election.

According to campaigners, some 3,000 French women are forced to go abroad each year – often to the Netherlands, Spain or England – to have an abortion because they have exceeded the legal time limit. 

France now moves in line with Spain and Austria where abortion is legal up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. In the UK, the limit is 24 weeks.

But a clause allowing doctors to refuse to perform abortions on ‘moral grounds’ survived the vote, despite efforts from some MPs to get it scrapped. 

MP Albane Gaillot, a former LREM member, who proposed the bill, described it as a “step forward” for women.

And Health Minister Olivier Véran welcomed the news as a move towards greater “pragmatism and equality”.

“Today is an important day for sexual and reproductive health and an important day for women’s health,” he said, describing the law as crucial, “to end the distress of the thousands of women who have to go abroad”.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse has said the new 14-week deadline is “a headlong rush that distracts from the real problem: access to abortion centres, the lack of gynaecologists and midwives”.

A motion to reject the bill tabled by pro-life activists and far-right MPs had been rejected on Wednesday.

