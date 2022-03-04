Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Elections: 5 key points from Macron’s letter to the French people

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would run for reelection in a long letter to the French population, published in French regional newspapers on Friday. We take a look at the key points of his missive.

Published: 4 March 2022 11:59 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron declared his intention to run for reelection in a letter addressed to the French people.
French President Emmanuel Macron declared his intention to run for reelection in a letter addressed to the French people. Here are the key points. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

It was never really in doubt that he would be a candidate, but Macron officially declared his intention to run on Thursday evening, just 24 hours before the deadline for declarations. He produced a long letter which was released online on Thursday and then printed in regional French newspapers on Friday. 

While the letter wasn’t exactly a manifesto, it did lay out some of Macron’s priorities. 

Here is what we learned:

Economy

“We need to work more and pursue a cut in taxes weighing down work and production”, he wrote. 

Macron’s first term has seen taxes fall for practically everyone in France, so no major change there. 

FACT CHECK: How well is the French economy really doing?

Environment

Outside of this, he spoke of the need for major investment to make France a world leader in sectors such as renewable energy, nuclear production and batteries, in order “to become a great ecological nation, which will be the first one to lose its dependence on gas, oil and coal.”

Macron’s supporters believe the current president has done more than any other to address the climate emergency – but critics say this is just a communication strategy. Since Macron took office, the French courts have twice found the government responsible for not doing enough to tackle climate change. 

He is hosting EU leaders at Versailles next meeting for a summit on European defence and energy policy, in response to the Ukraine invasion.

FACT CHECK: How committed is France to tackling environmental issues?

Equality

The letter also stressed the need to fight inequality, by “attacking it at the roots”. 

“We will make sure that all the children of France have the same chances and that republican meritocracy becomes once again a promise for all. For that, the priority will be given to schools and to teachers, who will be more free, more respected and better paid,” he said. 

It remains to be seen whether this pledge will win over French teachers, who have been striking over Covid policy in schools over the past couple of months. 

READ MORE Why are France’s teachers going on strike over Covid rules?

The president also said he would invest more to help elderly people live at home for longer in order to ease pressure on retirement homes; pursue greater inclusivity for disabled people; develop better preventative healthcare and address the issue of “medical deserts” – areas of the country where there are too few doctors or medical services to meet the needs of the population. 

Opposition to the far-right

Macron implicitly attacked his far-right rivals by saying that in addressing future challenges, France should not “withdraw or cultivate nostalgia.” 

“The challenge is to build the France of our children, not to rehash the France of our childhood,” he wrote. 

The two candidates most likely to challenge Macron in second round are far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centre-right candidate, Valérie Pécresse. 

Le Pen led a shamelessly anti-immigrant and Islamophobic political career for decades. Pécresse meanwhile made reference to a far-right conspiracy theory known as the Great Replacement Theory at a campaign rally last month. 

Immigration and identity politics was conspicuously absent from Macron’s letter, which took a more cheerful tone about “this beautiful and great collective adventure called France.”

A campaign unlike others

Without naming the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Macron made clear that this campaign would not be like others.

“I will not be able to lead this campaign as I would have liked to because of the context. But with clarity and commitment, I will explain our project and our will to continue pushing our country forward with each and every one of you,” he wrote. 

Macron has played a significant role in attempting to mediate the crisis in Ukraine, with numerous telephone calls made to his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, as well as co-ordinating the response at a European level. 

A poll released on Friday showed that 29 percent of people said they would vote for Macron in the first round – a five point jump compared to just two weeks ago. All of his main rivals have seen their popularity slip in the same period.

“No doubt some form of campaign will resume but I believe the result is already a foregone conclusion. President Emmanuel Macron will win,” wrote our columnist, John Lichfield.

“Most of all he has won because three of his most important challengers [Le Pen, Zemmour and Mélenchon] have a long and ignoble record of glorifying or apologising for Vladimir Putin.”

Voting takes place over two rounds on April 10th and April 24th.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron announces his bid for re-election as French president

Emmanuel Macron has formally confirmed that he will run for re-election in a letter published in the French regional press, just 24 hours before the deadline for candidates to declare for the April elections.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:10 CET
Updated: 3 March 2022 20:10 CET
The letter will be published in the French regional press on Friday, but was released online on Thursday evening.

The announcement comes with very little surprise as it had always been widely assumed that Macron would run in the April presidential election, but he had yet to formally declare his candidacy.

In the letter he describes himself as “a candidate to invent, with you, a unique French and European response to the challenges of the century. I am a candidate to defend our values that the world’s disruptions threaten. I am a candidate to continue to prepare the future of our children and our grandchildren.” 

Acknowledging the huge challenges that face France and the world as the result of a two-year pandemic followed by war, Macron lays out his priorities for the next five years, including investing in innovation to break the reliance on fossil fuels, tackling inequalities to ensure that all children have the same opportunities and investing in healthcare and care for the elderly.

He concludes: “Of course, I will not be able to campaign as I would have liked because of the context. But with clarity and commitment I will explain our project, our will to continue to move our country forward with each of you.”

Candidates have until 6pm on Friday, March 4th, to announce that they are running and on Monday at noon the Constitutional Council will publish the full list of candidates.

As well as formally declaring their intentions, being over the age of 18 and being a French citizen, candidates also need 500 signatures of support from elected representatives.

These signatures, known as parrainages, can come from any elected representative, from village mayors to MPs and Senators.

French elections: What is parrainage?

Most of the candidates who are polling over 5 percent have already secured the required 500, although the far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, and the far-left’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has been struggling and only cleared the bar earlier this week.

Once the candidates are formally declared on Monday, there is five weeks until the first round of voting on April 10th. If no candidate gets above 50 percent of the vote in the first round, a second round will be held on April 24th.

The election campaigns are likely to be overshadowed by the war in Ukraine – Macron has already cancelled a rally planned for Monday in Marseille – but government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Thursday assured journalists that televised election debates will go ahead.

Macron is hosting European leaders at Versailles next week for a two-day defence and energy summit in response to the international crisis provoked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Russia.

Polls have consistently shown Macron as the favourite to win in April, and his approval rating has climbed this week.

