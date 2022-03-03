Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron to announce re-election bid in letter to French regional press

Emmanuel Macron is to formally confirm that he will run for re-election in a letter published in the French regional press on Friday - the deadline day for candidates to declare for the April elections - according to sources within his campaign team.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:10 CET
Macron to announce re-election bid in letter to French regional press
French president Emmanuel Macron addressing the nation on the subject of the war in Ukraine. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The letter will be published in the French regional press on Friday, and online on Thursday evening. It is understood that Macron will also record a video message announcing his candidature.

The announcement comes with very little surprise as it had always been widely assumed that Macron would run in the April presidential election, but he had yet to formally declare his candidacy.

Candidates have until 6pm on Friday, March 4th, to announce that they are running and on Monday at noon the Constitutional Council will publish the full list of candidates.

As well as formally declaring their intentions, being over the age of 18 and being a French citizen, candidates also need 500 signatures of support from elected representatives.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

These signatures, known as parrainages, can come from any elected representative, from village mayors to MPs and Senators.

French elections: What is parrainage?

Most of the candidates who are polling over 5 percent have already secured the required 500, although the far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, and the far-left’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has been struggling and only cleared the bar earlier this week.

Once the candidates are formally declared on Monday, there is five weeks until the first round of voting on April 10th. If no candidate gets above 50 percent of the vote in the first round, a second round will be held on April 24th.

The election campaigns are likely to be overshadowed by the war in Ukraine – Macron has already cancelled a rally planned for Monday in Marseille – but government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Thursday assured journalists that televised election debates will go ahead.

Macron is hosting European leaders at Versailles next week for a two-day defence and energy summit in response to the international crisis provoked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Russia.

Polls have consistently shown Macron as the favourite to win in April, and his approval rating has climbed this week.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Macron tells French ‘I will protect you’ from effects of war in Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned of difficult days ahead for the whole of Europe, while telling France that "my guiding line will be to protect you".

Published: 2 March 2022 20:34 CET
Macron tells French 'I will protect you' from effects of war in Ukraine

Standing in front of a Ukrainian flag, Macron began his speech by saying: “Since the brutal attack launched by President Putin against Ukraine on February 24th, Russian forces have been bombing Kyiv, besieging the most important cities of the country.

“Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Women and children were killed again today. The coming days are likely to be increasingly tough”.

He said that the war would undoubtedly make its effects felt across Europe, including in France, where the prices of petrol, gas and everyday items are likely to rise.

“Our agriculture, our industry, many economic sectors are suffering and will suffer, either because they depend on imports of raw materials from Russia or Ukraine, or because they export to this country. Our growth, now at its highest, will inevitably be affected.”

He said that he has asked Prime Minister Jean Castex to create a comprehensive plan to deal with price rises and other knock-on effects of the war “within the next few days”.

Macron also announced that he would be hosting European leaders at Versailles on March 10th and 11th for a summit to discuss energy independence and defence, saying: “We cannot depend on others to defend us, whether on land, at sea, under the sea, in the air, in space or in cyberspace. In this respect, our European defence must take a new step.”

The French president described his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky as “the face of honour, freedom and bravery”.

“It is alone and deliberately that President Putin has chosen the war. This war is not a conflict between Nato on the one hand and Russia on the other. Russia is not attacked, it is the aggressor.

“This war is even less, as an unsustainable propaganda would have us believe, a fight against ‘Nazism’. That is a lie. It is an insult to the history of Russia and Ukraine, to the memory of our elders who fought side by side against Nazism. The Russian leaders are attacking the memory of the Holocaust in Ukraine. 

“Already our Europe has shown unity and determination. We have entered into a new era.”

However he added: “We are not at war with Russia. Today we stand with all Russians who, refusing to allow an unworthy war to be waged in their name, have the spirit of responsibility and the courage to defend peace, and who make this known in Russia and elsewhere.”

He added that France would do its share to welcome the millions of Ukrainians displaced by war, including taking in children separated from their parents.

Macron has been criticised by some for his continuing conversations with Russian premier Vladimir Putin, but told the nation: “I have chosen to remain in contact with President Putin for as long as I can, and for as long is necessary, to unstintingly seek to convince him to renounce violence… and to prevent the contagion and spreading of the conflict.”

But he said he believed that the war will continue and represents “a new era” in Europe.

“But let’s make no mistake. These events will not only have immediate consequences, in the space of a few weeks. They are the signal of a change of era.”

The speech did not directly touch on the issue of French domestic politics, as Macron’s office had already made clear.

Macron has so far not officially declared that he will run for re-election, and the deadline for candidates to declare is Friday, March 4th.

It is, however, widely thought to be extremely unlikely that he will not enter the presidential race. His team had previously announced an event in Marseille on Saturday, March 5th, which was expected to be the first official event of the campaign. However this was cancelled earlier this week because of the international situation.

Macron’s handling of the crisis is generally viewed positively in France, and his poll ratings have gone up over the past two weeks.

READ ALSO OPINION: Macron is on the right side of history and will win the election 

SHOW COMMENTS