UKRAINE

France fears ‘the worst is ahead of us’ in Russia’s war on Ukraine

France on Thursday expressed fears that the worst phase of Russia's war on Ukraine could be yet to start, with key Ukrainian cities at risk of encirclement by Russian forces.

Published: 3 March 2022 09:42 CET
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP

“I think it is possible that the worst is ahead of us,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 TV, saying that Russia would look to besiege cities after its initial expectations of a quick victory were scuppered by Ukrainian resistance.”

The foreign ministry on Thursday also “strongly” urged its citizens to leave Russia if their presence there was “not essential”.

“In the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and following the imposition of international sanctions, we must increase our vigilance,” the foreign ministry wrote on its website. Already on Sunday, Paris had recommended French citizens passing through Russia to leave the country. 

Le Drian told France 2: “The Russians entered Ukraine looking for a blitzkrieg, a fast advance that would allow Russia to control Ukraine.

“It was not the case, due to the exemplary, courageous and strong resistance from the Ukrainians.”

He said after the fall to Russia of the southern city of Kherson – confirmed by Ukraine overnight – centres including Kharkiv in the east, Mariupol in the south and Kyiv itself were at risk of encirclement.

“As fores build up around those cities we can fear a siege mentality,” he said.

Le Drian recalled past Russian tactics in the war in Syria and also against separatists in the region of Chechnya.

“The Russians are used to this – remember Aleppo, Grozny. This could be very grave. The disaster continues and Russia’s despicable aggression continues.”

Asked what President Vladimir Putin’s strategy was for Ukraine, Le Drian replied the Russian leader wanted “the negation of Ukraine and the negation of a democratic country on his doorstep.”

He said that the tensions over the pro-Moscow Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24th were just an “alibi, a pretext”.

“Putin’s wish is to avoid having democratic models on his doorstep that could eventually have an influence on the development of Russia,” he said.

Le Drian is due later on Thursday to visit Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova in a show of support for its pro-EU government as Russian forces seek to press further east.

UKRAINE

Macron tells French ‘I will protect you’ from effects of war in Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned of difficult days ahead for the whole of Europe, while telling France that "my guiding line will be to protect you".

Published: 2 March 2022 20:34 CET
Standing in front of a Ukrainian flag, Macron began his speech by saying: “Since the brutal attack launched by President Putin against Ukraine on February 24th, Russian forces have been bombing Kyiv, besieging the most important cities of the country.

“Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Women and children were killed again today. The coming days are likely to be increasingly tough”.

He said that the war would undoubtedly make its effects felt across Europe, including in France, where the prices of petrol, gas and everyday items are likely to rise.

“Our agriculture, our industry, many economic sectors are suffering and will suffer, either because they depend on imports of raw materials from Russia or Ukraine, or because they export to this country. Our growth, now at its highest, will inevitably be affected.”

He said that he has asked Prime Minister Jean Castex to create a comprehensive plan to deal with price rises and other knock-on effects of the war “within the next few days”.

Macron also announced that he would be hosting European leaders at Versailles on March 10th and 11th for a summit to discuss energy independence and defence, saying: “We cannot depend on others to defend us, whether on land, at sea, under the sea, in the air, in space or in cyberspace. In this respect, our European defence must take a new step.”

The French president described his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky as “the face of honour, freedom and bravery”.

“It is alone and deliberately that President Putin has chosen the war. This war is not a conflict between Nato on the one hand and Russia on the other. Russia is not attacked, it is the aggressor.

“This war is even less, as an unsustainable propaganda would have us believe, a fight against ‘Nazism’. That is a lie. It is an insult to the history of Russia and Ukraine, to the memory of our elders who fought side by side against Nazism. The Russian leaders are attacking the memory of the Holocaust in Ukraine. 

“Already our Europe has shown unity and determination. We have entered into a new era.”

However he added: “We are not at war with Russia. Today we stand with all Russians who, refusing to allow an unworthy war to be waged in their name, have the spirit of responsibility and the courage to defend peace, and who make this known in Russia and elsewhere.”

He added that France would do its share to welcome the millions of Ukrainians displaced by war, including taking in children separated from their parents.

Macron has been criticised by some for his continuing conversations with Russian premier Vladimir Putin, but told the nation: “I have chosen to remain in contact with President Putin for as long as I can, and for as long is necessary, to unstintingly seek to convince him to renounce violence… and to prevent the contagion and spreading of the conflict.”

But he said he believed that the war will continue and represents “a new era” in Europe.

“But let’s make no mistake. These events will not only have immediate consequences, in the space of a few weeks. They are the signal of a change of era.”

The speech did not directly touch on the issue of French domestic politics, as Macron’s office had already made clear.

Macron has so far not officially declared that he will run for re-election, and the deadline for candidates to declare is Friday, March 4th.

It is, however, widely thought to be extremely unlikely that he will not enter the presidential race. His team had previously announced an event in Marseille on Saturday, March 5th, which was expected to be the first official event of the campaign. However this was cancelled earlier this week because of the international situation.

Macron’s handling of the crisis is generally viewed positively in France, and his poll ratings have gone up over the past two weeks.

