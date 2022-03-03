Read news from:
COVID-19 ALERT

BREAKING: France to scrap vaccine pass and mask rule

The French Prime Minister has confirmed that the rules on masks and vaccine passes will be scrapped in almost all venues from March 14th.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:36 CET
Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

The government had previously said that mid March was a likely date for relaxation of the rules, with the health minister adding targets around the number of cases and patients in hospital.

But Prime Minister Jean Castex, speaking on the TF1 TV channel’s lunchtime show, confirmed that the rules would be scrapped from Monday, March 14th.

With case numbers falling fast and pressure on hospitals receding, Castex said that “the conditions exist” for the government to be able to make the announcement now.

From Monday, March 14th, masks will no longer be compulsory in any indoor spaces – with the exception of public transport, medical establishments and care homes.

The vaccine pass – currently required to access a wide range of venues including bars, restaurants, tourist sites and ski lifts – will also be suspended from March 14th.

A health pass – requiring proof of either vaccination or a recent negative Covid test – will still be needed to access venues with extremely vulnerable residents such as hospitals and care homes.

 

Covid case numbers have fallen tenfold since January, when daily cases peaked at over 100,000 a day. Although patient numbers in hospitals are also falling there were still 2,329 Covid patients in intensive care on March 2nd.

The targets previously set by health minister Olivier Véran were to have an R rate below 1, an incidence rate (cases per 100,000 people) below 500 and to have fewer than 1,500 Covid patients in intensive care.

On March 2nd the R rate was 0.63 and the incidence rate was 584.

There appears to be more doubt about whether the hospital target will be met – on March 2nd there were 2,329 patients in ICU, this has been falling steadily since the beginning of February and the current number is 24 percent lower than the previous week. However experts estimate the the occupancy is still likely to be at around 1,700 – above the target – by March 14th. 

France first introduced the health pass in summer 2021 before converting it into a vaccine pass – where a negative Covid test was no longer accepted – in January 2022.

In January it also added the obligation to have a booster shot in order to keep a working health pass and stipulated that this must be given within four months of the second dose – something that has proved a particular headache for tourists coming from countries which do not offer a booster after four months.

The requirement for all children aged 12 and over to have either a health or vaccine pass has also proved problematic for visitors from countries that do not have widespread vaccination programmes for children.

In France the vaccine pass has been credited with driving the high vaccination rate – over 90 percent of adults are vaccinated in France and 79.3 percent of the entire population have had at least one vaccine dose. Vaccination is open to everyone aged five and older. 

 

COVID-19 RULES

‘You can’t fool a virus’ – Many in France keep their masks despite rule change

Since Monday it has not been necessary to wear a mask in venues subject to the vaccine pass such as cinemas, museums and tourist sites - but many people in France say they will continue to wear it.

Published: 1 March 2022 16:55 CET
'You can't fool a virus' - Many in France keep their masks despite rule change

Thomas Forrest works on a barge in Paris, hosting dinners, events and tours along the Canal de l’Ourcq. 

As hoards of mask-less passengers mount up the steel gangplank onto the deck, he has no intention of removing his. 

“I’m not really worried about the virus, but I’m 67-years-old. I’m wearing it to protect myself and to show respect to the customers. I want to preserve my health because no one else will do it for me,” he said.

In France, the obligation to wear a mask in spaces subject to the vaccine pass – such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums and gyms – was lifted on Monday. 

It remains compulsory on public transport, and on indoor spaces that are not subject to the vaccine pass such as shops and workplaces. 

You find find a complete guide to the new rules HERE.

The health minister says that further relaxation of the mask and vaccine pass rules is likely by mid March, if certain conditions are met

We asked readers for their views and close to 70 percent of respondents to our Twitter poll said they intended to keep wearing masks in indoor spaces. 

“You can’t bullshit a virus,” wrote Jim Lockard. 

“Even though you are fully vaccinated, you can catch C19,” wrote another user called @WirtuallyYours. 

But others are not so sure. 

Augustin Ledoux, 22, works in a cinema in the French capital and is relieved not to have to wear a mask anymore. 

“I was so sick of wearing it at work. I’ve already have had three shots and caught Covid back in December so I am probably safe,” he said.

“Although my dad was quite ill, I don’t know anyone who has died from Covid so to me, the pandemic still does not feel very concrete.”

Ledoux said that most people who come to the cinema still wear masks when they enter, but remove them once the screening begins. 

Sitting at a bus stop, some 200 meters from the cinema, 32-year-old Clare, who works in communications, said she would no longer be wearing a mask in vaccine pass venues. 

“With the election coming up, I think removing the obligation is a popular move. No one really likes wearing masks and I don’t think anyone even knows if it is an effective way of stopping the virus,” she said. 

The World Health Organisation disagrees with her, stating that masks are a “key measure to reduce transmission”. Scientific studies in The Lancet, Nature, the BMJ and Stanford Medical School have all pointed to the efficacy of masks in stemming the spread of Covid.  

Where do I still need to wear a mask? 

You still need to wear a mask on all public transport, including long-distance trains (which remain subject to the vaccine pass). 

You also still need to wear one in all indoor spaces that do not require a vaccine pass, such as shops and most workplaces.

Local authorities reserve the right to impose their own mask-wearing rules. If you are unsure about the situation in your area, check with the local mairie (town hall) or prefecture. 

Likewise private businesses are legally entitled to enforce their own mask-wearing rules.

How can I access a vaccine pass venue? 

Remember that you can only enter a vaccine pass venue if you have:

  • Proof of full vaccination (including a booster if you are over 18)
  • A certificate of recent recovery from Covid – full details on how to get that HERE
  • An attestation de contre-indication – this is a certificate stating that you cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This must conform to the French QR code format – full details HERE
