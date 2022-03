Why do I need to know calvaire?

Because life is suffering – according to Buddha, at least.

What does it mean?

Calvaire, pronounced cal-vare, is a noun that is generally used to mean: ordeal, misery, plight or pain.

You can also translate it as calvary, a little-used and archaic English word of the same meaning.

Today, many people use calvaire ironically to exaggerate the gravity of a situation or make things out to be worse than they really are.

Le Calvaire is also how the French translate the name of Golgotha – the hill outside Jerusalem where Jesus was supposedly crucified.

A less common usage of calvaire is as a synonym for crucifixion and to describe outside Christian monuments composed of one or sometimes three crucifixes.

In Quebecois, calvaire is used as a swear-word, loosely translating as fuck or bloody hell.

This calvaire, or calvary, in Brittany is one of thousands in the western French region. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

Use it like this

Nous sommes en train de vivre un véritable calvaire – We are living through a true ordeal

Le calvaire des enfants qui sont victimes de la guerre a mobilisé l’attention du monde entier – The suffering of child victims of the war caught the attention of the whole world

On peut imaginer le calvaire que vit cette personne – We can imagine the misery of this person

On a vécu un calvaire – We went through hell

Sondage de la présidentielle : Macron insubmersible, le calvaire de Pécresse – Presidential poll: Unstoppable Macron, the misery of Pécresse

Synonyms

There are plenty of ways to write about suffering in French. In the interest of laïcité, you can find some non-biblical ones below:

La souffrance – Suffering

Le deuil – Grief

La douleur – Pain

La tristesse – Sadness

La galère – Misery

Le supplice – Ordeal

La peine – Heartache