UKRAINE

French Foreign Legion troops desert to join fighting in Ukraine

The French army has prevented 14 Ukrainian members of the Foreign Legion from travelling east with the possible intention of joining the fighting in their homeland, their commander said on Wednesday, but a further 25 Ukrainian-born soldiers have already left.

Published: 2 March 2022 17:14 CET
Illustration photo: Soldiers of the French Foreign Legion march on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade. Photo by Michel Euler / POOL / AFP

The Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army.

The Legion has “cut them loose”, commander Alain Lardet told AFP. “They are fighting for a cause that it is not my role to judge.”

Nine in the group that were stopped were on leave but not authorised to travel abroad when they were stopped Tuesday in Paris. The others were absent without leave or considered missing, added Lardet. 

They were arrested on a coach headed for Poland neighbouring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for the past week.

The Foreign Legion, an elite corps comprising around 9,500 soldiers, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist.

They qualify for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle.

It was not immediately clear whether the 14 were planning to join the fighting in Ukraine, or simply help their families who had fled Ukraine, the military command said. No weapons or other unauthorised equipment was found on them.

But some of the civilian passengers on the bus were carrying gear that led the authorities to believe that they were planning to join the fighting.

The Foreign Legion counts 710 soldiers of Ukrainian origin of whom 210 have been naturalised, and 450 Russian-born troops.

While there has been “no tension between the communities” since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukrainians in the Foreign Legion have been “very worried for their families”, Lardet said.

They can apply for an exceptional two-week leave to travel to one of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to assist their families fleeing the war, but are not authorised to cross into Ukraine itself, he said.

On Tuesday, 25 such permits were granted, with several more expected Wednesday, but none of the Ukrainians arrested on Tuesday were in possession of such a document.

The nine who had regular leave for France only are unlikely to be punished because they had not been told properly that there was now a legal way to join their families, the commander said.

But the five others will be ordered into military detention for an unspecified number of days, having committed “a serious violation of the Legion members’ code of honour”, he said.

UKRAINE

French pharmacists report requests for iodine tablets over nuclear war fears

French pharmacists have reported an increasing number of people requesting iodine tablets, apparently over fears of a nuclear war following Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 2 March 2022 15:06 CET
Pharmacies in France that are within 20km of a nuclear site are licensed to carry stocks of potassium iodide tablets, also known as stable iodine, which in the event of a nuclear accident can be taken to help protect the thyroid gland from radiation in the air.

The pharmacists’ union has reported an increase in people requesting the medication in recent days, apparently over concern that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a nuclear war.

“Until now, there was no demand. Now, in three days, we have had about 10 people worried about a nuclear accident and asking for iodine,” Alain Boetsch, a pharmacist based in Strasbourg and president of the local pharmacists’ union, told Le Parisien.

“Some people think that Putin would be able to launch something over Ukraine and that the Rhine would not stop the cloud, contrary to what many people thought at the time of Chernobyl.”

The USPO pharmacy union agreed that: “Some people are worried, in this context of war with the possible launch of a nuclear strike or a missile that falls near Chernobyl,” but added that the requests were “far from a tidal wave”.

The union added that a distribution of tablets had last taken place in 2021 and in the event of them being required, there would be plenty to go around.

The tablets cannot be taken as a preventative measure, a spokesman added.

“They must be administered in an accident situation and only on the instructions of the authorities, at the earliest one hour before exposure to radioactivity, and at the latest within 6 to 12 hours afterwards,” reads the website of the Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN).

France  is heavily dependent on nuclear power for its energy needs and has 18 nuclear power plants with 56 operational reactors, with plans for more. Anyone who lives within 20km of one of these plants is able to request iodine tablets at their local pharmacy on production of ID and proof of address.

